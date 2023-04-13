Tangerine Now Has Some Juicy 5G Mobile Broadband Plans

Tangerine may be known for affordable NBN plans, and having some of the juiciest (sorry) mobile plans, but today, the fruit telco has launched its new 5G mobile broadband product.

5G mobile broadband is becoming an increasingly viable alternative to the NBN, and in many cases, it’s cheaper too.

Tangerine 5G mobile broadband

Tangerine’s new 5G data-only SIM plan costs $59.90 per month for the first 6 months, then it’ll cost you $64.90 a month for 400GB data. A download speed cap of 250Mbps is applied.

The 5G data-only SIM plan has no lock-in contract, but you will need to spring for the kit. To access the 5G mobile broadband, you’ll need to purchase one of the following modems from Tangerine:

Inseego FX2000 5G Fixed Indoor Router for $649

Inseego M2000 5G Mobile Hotspot for $599.

The FX2000 is a fixed router that Tangerine reckons can support up to 30 connected devices. Tangerine suggests this be the 5G mobile broadband option for rental homes, holiday homes, and caravans. While the M2000, which boasts all-day battery life, is better for travelling. It can also allow connection for up to 30 devices, but you’d want to opt for the fixed option if you weren’t planning on going anywhere with it.

Mobile broadband can be set up easily with any compatible smart device (ie, phone, tablet, laptop). All you’ll need to do is insert the SIM into your compatible device and follow the instructions.

Tangerine is really leaning into its appeal to digital nomads, with CEO Andrew Branson saying the new product is perfect for those on the go.

“Our customers have been asking for reliable connectivity on the go, and we’re thrilled to be able to deliver that with the launch of our 5G mobile broadband product,” he said.

“Customers on the go can now access download speeds of up to 250Mbps on 4G and 5G, making it easy to stream 4K videos, download large files, respond to emails and browse the web.”

Can I get Tangerine 5G signal in my area?

Tangerine’s mobile broadband uses parts of Telstra’s 5G, 4G, and 3G mobile network. Tangerine said the service provides 5G coverage reaching at least 75 per cent of the Australian population, with 4G coverage reaching more than 98.7 per cent.

A full coverage map can be found here.