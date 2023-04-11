Talk to Me’s Spooky New Trailer Reveals the Perils of Going Viral

Step aside, Thing — there’s a new disembodied hand on the scene and it’s far scarier-looking than anything Wednesday could cook up. io9 reviewed new horror movie Talk to Me (calling it “almost perfect”) at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and now there’s a trailer so everyone can feast their eyes upon this summer A24 release.

Here’s the summary, which is made very clear by the above trailer: “When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.” Gizmodo’s review included the following summation: “When it’s good, scary, and violent, it’s very good, very scary, and very violent.”

Image: A24

Talk to Me is the feature debut of writers-directors-twins Danny and Michael Philippou, who already have a huge YouTube following through their channel RackaRacka. It stars Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio, and one very creepy disembodied hand. It’ll arrive in theatres and your nightmares July 28.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.