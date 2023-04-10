Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Finally Has a Trailer

Star Wars: Visions, Disney+’s animated anthology series that debuted in 2021, finally has a trailer for season two. We learned earlier this year that the series would be premiering May 4, and would include international studios, where previously only Japanese anime studios had been tapped to participate. Now we have a trailer to gaze upon while we wait.

Season two was first announced at last year’s Star Wars Celebration, and came as little surprise; the first season was incredibly well received and featured unusual stories and fantastic art and animation, all done by incredible anime studios.

As Gizmodo reported earlier this year, the studios (who hail from Chile, South Korea, South Africa, France, Spain, and beyond) and episode titles for season two include: Aardman’s “I Am Your Mother;” Cartoon Saloon’s “Screecher’s Reach;” D’Art Shtajio’s “The Pit;” 88 Pictures’ “The Bands of Golak;” El Guiri Studios’ “Sith;” Punkrobot’s “In the Stars;” Studio La Cachette’s “The Spy Dancer;” Studio Mir’s “Journey to the Dark Head;” and Triggerfish’s “Aau’s Song.”

Star Wars: Visions will return to Disney+ on May 4.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.