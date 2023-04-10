Star Wars Enlists The Bad Batch for a Final Season 3

Clone Force 99 ain’t done yet.

During Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm’s Jennifer Corbett, Athena Portillo, and Brad Rau announced that a third season for Star Wars: The Bad Batch is in production.

Bad Batch’s pretty solid second season ended not too long ago, so we’ll avoid spoilers for those who’ve yet to fully catch up. But suffice to say, the show’s third season will see the Clone Troopers-turned-mercenaries getting into even more trouble than before, now that the Galactic Empire knows they survived the attack on Kamino. Even with the threat of the Empire breathing down their necks, the clones are still struggling to find their place in the galaxy and make something of a life for themselves.

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration, executive producer Jennifer Corbett confirmed that The Bad Batch would return for a third and final season.

Expect The Bad Batch to return to Disney+ Some point soon.

