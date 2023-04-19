‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Yes, Spotify’s Search Function is Down Right Now

Ky Stewart

Published 1 hour ago: April 19, 2023 at 10:39 pm -
Filed to:app
app downMusicmusic streamingspotifyspotify down
If you’ve tried, like me, to search for music on Spotify tonight and have been left with a search error, you aren’t alone. The music streaming app’s search function is, in fact, down.

Spotify users have been reporting that the search function is down and only allowing users to see playlists but not the artist or song they’ve searched for.

Spotify is also down for me, which prompted me to see if others were having the same problem and yep, sure enough, they are.

According to Downdetector, there have been over 17,000 reports of Spotify being down for users since 10:02 pm AEST.

59% of users report issues with the Spotify app with 26% having issues with the Spotify website.

spotify down
Image: Downdetector / Gizmodo Australia

At first, I wasn’t able to view any music or artist profiles for what I was searching for and was only being served random playlists that aren’t mine.

Spotify down
Image: Gizmodo Australia

As you can see from the images below, it says there is a search error when trying to find any actual music or profiles of the search query.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

There are currently no issues with playing downloaded music from your Spotify library.

At 10:18 pm AEST, Spotify posted an update on their Twitter alerting users to something not being ‘quite right’.

As with anything in the age of social media, frustrated Spotify users tweeted their various reports of the app being down in rather humourous ways.

Seriously though, how am I supposed to sleep tonight if I can’t search for my favourite bedtime music? Am I just not meant to sleep?

We will update this piece once we know more about what is causing Spotify’s search function to be down and if they release any more information on the situation.

Hopefully, it can be fixed soon and we can all go back to flooding our system with glorious music.

