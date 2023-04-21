‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Shin Kamen Rider Is Finally Coming to the U.S., for One Day Only

James Whitbrook

James Whitbrook

Published 47 mins ago: April 22, 2023 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:creativeworks
cultureentertainment2cculturehideakiannoridershingodzillashinjihiguchishinkamenrider3aprologueshinultramansosukeikematsutakeshihongotelevisioninjapanthelastsamurai
Shin Kamen Rider Is Finally Coming to the U.S., for One Day Only
Screenshot: Toei

Good news! Shin Kamen Rider, Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno’s radical re-imagining of the legendary Japanese superhero series, is finally making its way to American shores. Bad news: you better be available for one day, because that’s all it’s getting.

Fathom Events has announced that it will theatrically distribute Shin Kamen Rider, which debuted in Japan last month, as a limited screening event across the U.S. on May 31.

The movie follows Takeshi Hongo, played by The Last Samurai’s Sosuke Ikematsu, a young man who awakens to find himself transformed into a cyborg agent of the mysterious organisation SHOCKER. Rebelling against his new masters and pledging to destroy them, Hongo becomes Kamen Rider, a superhero capable of taking on SHOCKER’s machinations (mostly by riding cool motorbikes and kicking the crap out of them). It’s Anno’s first solo movie in the “Shin” re-imagining franchise he kicked off with director Shinji Higuchi with Shin Godzilla in 2016, followed by Shin Ultraman last year.

Tickets for the screenings will go on sale May 5.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.