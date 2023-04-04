‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Settlers of Catan Creator, Klaus Teuber, Has Passed Away

Linda Codega

Published 3 hours ago: April 5, 2023 at 12:31 am -
Klaus Teuber, the game designer who developed Settlers of Catan, has passed away at age 70. A statement on his death was released on Twitter by Catan Studios. Teuber was most well known for Settlers of Catan, but he also helped design and create the games Barbaross, and Drunter and Drüber (renamed Wacky Wacky Wacky for the English language publication) among others. He won the Game of the Year award four times.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Teuber said, “I developed games to escape. This was my own world I created.” The article profiles a humble and grateful game designer who was deeply concerned with the social elements of board games and loved his work.  

