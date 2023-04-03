Senator Ted Cruz Will Unfortunately Speak Today at NASA’s Artemis Astronaut Unveiling

NASA is set to reveal the names of four astronauts who will fly around the Moon as part of the Artemis 2 mission. But first, we’ll have to endure a speech from Ted Cruz during the Houston-based event.

Texas Congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee and Lizzie Fletcher will join Cruz at the unveiling, Click2Houston reports. The U.S. politicians will be accompanied by François-Philippe Champagne, the Canadian minister of innovation, science and industry, in addition to several NASA leaders. The big unveiling will take place at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre’s Ellington Field in Houston on Monday at 11:00 a.m. ET, which you can watch live right here or at the live feed below.

NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will be announcing the names of four astronauts who will travel to the Moon and back during the upcoming Artemis 2 mission, currently scheduled for late 2024. This crew, consisting of three U.S. citizens and one Canadian, will be the first to venture beyond Earth orbit since the Apollo 17 mission of 1972. Artemis 2 is meant to set the stage for Artemis 3 — NASA’s first attempt to return a crew to the lunar surface since Apollo.

That Canadian-born senator’s presence at the event is to be expected, but that doesn’t mean we have to like it. The embattled senator has a long history of questionable behaviour, and to have him associated with this event is upsetting.

