Good News, You Can Save Over $1,000 off Samsung’s Most Expensive Phone

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As it stands, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is Samsung’s most expensive smartphone model. So when we say that being able to save over $1,000 off the handset is one of the best phone deals you’re going see all week/month/year, you better believe we’re not joking.

Launched in August 2022, the Galaxy Z Fold4 can be used with a standard phone orientation (although slightly thicker than you’re average handset), or it can be folded out like a book into a square tablet-like display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 was released alongside the Z Flip4, which, as its name suggests, is a clamshell flip phone.

Depending on which model you pick up, you can save $1,000 or $1,130 off its retail price. Here is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 sales look like:

This offer is only available for the black, beige and green colourways for the Galaxy Z Fold4.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 good?

In Gizmodo Australia’s review, we were pretty happy with our experience using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, has a crisp Dynamic AMOLED display for both its unfolded and cover screens, along with a solid back-mounted three-camera array, which includes a 50MP wide, a 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide camera. In terms of user experience, the Z Fold4 has a smoother hinge mechanism and a slightly less pronounced crease. You can check our full breakdown of the Z Fold4’s specs here.

Although, this definitely isn’t a phone for everyone. While it’s good for multitasking or running larger apps that’ll benefit from the increased screen size, if you’re someone whose day-to-day doesn’t fit that description, you’re probably better off with a normal Galaxy handset.

Overall, the Z Fold4 is a fun design variant. If you’re over the glass and aluminium rectangle aesthetic that smartphones have homogenised into over the past decade, it’s something different but without a gimmick that does it more harm than good.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G is available on sale here.