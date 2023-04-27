Good News, You Can Save Over $1,000 off Samsung’s Most Expensive Phone

As it stands, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is Samsung’s most expensive smartphone model. So when we say that being able to save over $1,000 off the handset is one of the best phone deals you’re going see all week/month/year, you better believe we’re not joking.
Launched in August 2022, the Galaxy Z Fold4 can be used with a standard phone orientation (although slightly thicker than you’re average handset), or it can be folded out like a book into a square tablet-like display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 was released alongside the Z Flip4, which, as its name suggests, is a clamshell flip phone.
Depending on which model you pick up, you can save $1,000 or $1,130 off its retail price. Here is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 sales look like:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G (256GB) – now $1,499 (down from $2,499)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G (512GB) – now $1,569 (down from $2,699)
This offer is only available for the black, beige and green colourways for the Galaxy Z Fold4.
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 good?
In Gizmodo Australia’s review, we were pretty happy with our experience using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, has a crisp Dynamic AMOLED display for both its unfolded and cover screens, along with a solid back-mounted three-camera array, which includes a 50MP wide, a 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide camera. In terms of user experience, the Z Fold4 has a smoother hinge mechanism and a slightly less pronounced crease. You can check our full breakdown of the Z Fold4’s specs here.
Although, this definitely isn’t a phone for everyone. While it’s good for multitasking or running larger apps that’ll benefit from the increased screen size, if you’re someone whose day-to-day doesn’t fit that description, you’re probably better off with a normal Galaxy handset.
Overall, the Z Fold4 is a fun design variant. If you’re over the glass and aluminium rectangle aesthetic that smartphones have homogenised into over the past decade, it’s something different but without a gimmick that does it more harm than good.