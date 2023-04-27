‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Good News, You Can Save Over $1,000 off Samsung’s Most Expensive Phone

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 38 mins ago: April 27, 2023 at 12:38 pm -
Filed to:Deals
samsungsamsung galaxy
Good News, You Can Save Over $1,000 off Samsung’s Most Expensive Phone
Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As it stands, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is Samsung’s most expensive smartphone model. So when we say that being able to save over $1,000 off the handset is one of the best phone deals you’re going see all week/month/year, you better believe we’re not joking.

Launched in August 2022, the Galaxy Z Fold4 can be used with a standard phone orientation (although slightly thicker than you’re average handset), or it can be folded out like a book into a square tablet-like display. The Galaxy Z Fold4 was released alongside the Z Flip4, which, as its name suggests, is a clamshell flip phone.

Depending on which model you pick up, you can save $1,000 or $1,130 off its retail price. Here is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 sales look like:

This offer is only available for the black, beige and green colourways for the Galaxy Z Fold4.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 good?

Galaxy Z Fold4 Australia
Image: Samsung/Gizmodo Australia

In Gizmodo Australia’s review, we were pretty happy with our experience using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, has a crisp Dynamic AMOLED display for both its unfolded and cover screens, along with a solid back-mounted three-camera array, which includes a 50MP wide, a 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide camera. In terms of user experience, the Z Fold4 has a smoother hinge mechanism and a slightly less pronounced crease. You can check our full breakdown of the Z Fold4’s specs here.

Although, this definitely isn’t a phone for everyone. While it’s good for multitasking or running larger apps that’ll benefit from the increased screen size, if you’re someone whose day-to-day doesn’t fit that description, you’re probably better off with a normal Galaxy handset.

Overall, the Z Fold4 is a fun design variant. If you’re over the glass and aluminium rectangle aesthetic that smartphones have homogenised into over the past decade, it’s something different but without a gimmick that does it more harm than good.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G is available on sale here.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.