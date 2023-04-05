An EV-Only Drive-in Is Coming to Sydney, For Some Reason

Electric vehicle company Polestar is hosting an electric vehicle-only drive-in “experience” in May.

If you’ve never been to a drive-in, they’re a really cool concept. They’re basically a parking lot that people park in, with a movie projected on a large screen in viewing distance from drivers and passengers in their cars. You then tune your radio to the drive-in’s channel, which plays the movie sounds through the car speakers.

Unfortunately, though, there just aren’t that many in Australia. Some 16 venues are now available across the country. According to the Powerhouse Museum, some 300 drive-ins existed in Australia during their peak.

Today though, the concept exists mostly as a special event type. Last year, Open Air Cinemas (a sister company to Gizmodo Australia) operated a Disney+ drive-in, screening movies owned by the entertainment giant, and it’s a similar thing to what Polestar is doing with its drive-in. Working with Mov’in Car, a drive-in cinema event company, Polestar is hosting four nights of movies from the rooftop carpark of the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney.

“Polestar is all about redefining norms and reimagining the world around us in a more sustainable way. Electrifying the drive-in was on the wish list, and thanks to Mov’in Car, it has become a reality,” head of marketing at Polestar Australia Jonathan Williams said.

Tickets are sold at $50 per car, with up to five people able to attend per car – with the prerequisite that drivers show up in an electric vehicle. Yep, it’s essentially just a meet-up for EV owners.

However, if you own a Polestar 2, you’ll be able to get in for free. Just a perk of paying $63,000 and up for a car.

The drive-in will operate across four days and will show:

Thursday, May 4: Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

Friday, May 5: Avatar 2: The Way of Water

Saturday, May 6: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Sunday, May 7: Dirty Dancing

Wild.