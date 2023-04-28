Vodafone Praised By OpenSignal For Its 5G Gains

OpenSignal has released its latest quarterly Mobile Network Experience report, detailing changes in mobile network quality and performance, along with performance testing results – and this time around, while Telstra has continued to impress in terms of consistent quality, Vodafone has been crowned the network for “the best 5G multiplayer gaming experience”.

Back in October, when the last quarterly report from OpenSignal was released, Optus was praised for its 5G download speeds in Australia. This time, OpenSignal has praised Vodafone for its 5G gaming experience.

“Vodafone is the new outright winner of the 5G games experience award. It comes top with a score of 80 points on a 100-point scale, giving it a lead of 1.2 points over second-placed Optus’ 78.8 points. Telstra is in third place with 77.4 points. Vodafone’s solo victory is a change from the last report when all three operators shared the 5G games experience award,” the report reads.

Vodafone’s expansion in network availability and coverage also saw the largest improvement since the last report, rising by 8.5 points between January and March 2023.

Across 16 categories, Vodafone came out on top for upload speed experience, 5G gaming, 5G voice apps and 5G availability.

Meanwhile, Telstra came out on top in terms of consistent quality, 5G reach, 4G coverage experience, 5G upload speeds and download speed experience.

“Telstra continues to impress for the consistency of its users’ experience, as it is the only Australian operator to win the excellent consistent quality and core consistent quality awards in OpenSignal mobile network experience reports, since their addition in April 2022. Telstra comes top for excellent consistent quality with a score of 83.1 per cent, followed by Vodafone’s 80 per cent and Optus’ 77.2 per cent for core consistent quality, Telstra scores 91.5 per cent, giving it a lead of 1.4 percentage points over Vodafone’s 90.2 per cent,” the report adds.

Additionally, Optus also scored highly in terms of video experience (a shared win with Telstra), games experience, voice app experience, 5G download speed and overall coverage availability.

As the report would indicate, there are different areas where Australia’s big three telcos perform better in, so if you’re weighing up making the switch to another phone plan provider, it’s worth taking reports like this on board.