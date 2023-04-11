Netflix’s Mulligan Shows That Rebuilding Earth Takes Some Work

So many sci-fi stories about alien invasions tend to end with the heroes establishing a safe haven of some kind after the aliens have been defeated or they’ve reunited with their loved ones. But they don’t really get into how you go about rebuilding things after aliens came and messed everything up, which is the central premise of the new animated series Mulligan.

The upcoming Netflix original from Sam Means and Robert Carlock (both Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alums) focuses on a group of survivors led by an average dude named Matty Mulligan (Our Flag Means Death’s Nat Faxon). After he manages to save the planet from aliens with his great powers of being an everyman from Boston, it falls on him to lead what remains of humankind to rebuild the planet into something better, or at least try to. Helping Matty in his endeavours are his mid-invasion fling/”First Lady” Lucy (Chrissy Teigen), his vice president Cartwright (Dana Carvey), alien military general Axatrax (Phil Lamaar), and super scientist Farrah Braun (Tina Fey).

Along with trying to figure out if he’s got the stuff to rebuild the planet, Matty and company will also have to contend with a military cyborg launched before the alien invasion, and other survivors who are looking to become key players in Earth’s comeback story.

Also starring Daniel Radcliffe, Ronny Chieng, and Ayo Edibiri, Mulligan will premiere its first season on May 12.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.