NBN Expands Trial of Faster Speeds for Sky Muster Plus Customers

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The company responsible for rolling out the National Broadband Network in February announced a new trial that will give NBN Sky Muster Plus customers faster speeds and more unmetered data.

The trial, which NBN Co said it plans to run until May 2023, is intended to deliver 100 per cent unmetered data usage and faster burst speeds of up to 100Mbps. Originally, it was slated to affect up to 10,000 Sky Muster Plus customers, but the trial has now been extended to reach a further 5,000 participants.

NBN Co is calling it “the latest step in the evolution of the NBN satellite network”, as NBN “continues to push the boundaries of its satellite services in response to the growing needs of regional and remote users”.

The trial is expected to provide “important valuable insights and feedback to help inform final improvements which, subject to industry consultation and the product development process, may see the plan launch later in 2023”.

The trial follows NBN Co in July last year changing the way its Sky Muster Plus satellite service is billed, allowing users to access Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and streaming during certain times without it counting towards their monthly data usage.

As a result of this change, people connected to an NBN Sky Muster Plus satellite service can access VPNs and video streaming for 16 hours a day (between the hours of 12 am and 4 pm) without it counting toward their monthly data allowance. Previously, all VPN and video streaming counted towards a monthly data allowance, regardless of the time of day.

All other activities like online shopping, emails internet banking, audio streaming, video calling and Wi-Fi calling, will continue to not count towards a user’s monthly data allowance for the full 24 hours a day.

What is Sky Muster?

Satellite NBN, or Sky Muster, is similar to Fixed Wireless in that it’s for rural areas that can’t connect to the NBN in any other way. However, it takes it a step further as it’s able to service remote areas that don’t have stable 4G access.

A satellite ground station sends the connection to a satellite, which sends it back down to a rooftop satellite on the premises.

NBN Sky Muster Plus

Both NBN Sky Muster and Plus provide access to fast broadband services. The first NBN Sky Muster satellite was launched in 2015. The NBN Sky Muster Plus satellite service launched in 2019.

The key difference between the two at a wholesale level is what online activity counts towards your monthly data allowance. ‘Plus’ allows data-free access to some basic online activities, including email, phone and computer updates, some text-based social media and messenger services and text-based web browsing, and the aforementioned 16-hours of free streaming and VPN use.

Existing (and new) NBN Sky Muster customers can upgrade to a NBN Sky Muster Plus satellite service by calling their internet service provider. For existing NBN Sky Muster Plus users, the changes will automatically be applied.

NBN Sky Muster plans

The Australian government is providing $480 million towards the NBN Fixed Wireless and Satellite Upgrade Program.

This article has been updated since it was first published.