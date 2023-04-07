More Guardians of the Galaxy News Than You Can Shake a Groot at

A new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featurette really nails home that this is a send-off. Five Nights at Freddy’s and the Minecraft movie get premiere dates. Quicksand does not make a good marriage counselor in a new horror flick. Plus, we have more proof the Rick and Michonne TWD series is really happening. Get to the ship, spoilers!

Paws

Variety reports Neopol Film and the Playmaker have teamed with director Lukas Rinker (Holy Shit!) on Paws, an eco-horror movie about a killer polar bear. The story is said to follow the “young scientist Nook, who’s on board a research ship in the Arctic. Reformed oil billionaire Fox is funding the crews’ efforts to fight climate change. Just when Nook learns that Fox’s interest is not so much in saving the planet but exploring and claiming fresh oil fields, their ship crashes. The crew search an abandoned Russian ghost-ship looking for a radio, but uncover a horrific threat: Inside the rusty trawler a monstrous polar bear mother has been trapped with her cub. Not only will the animal defend her nest but has grown very hungry and will seize the opportunity to feed on the survivors. Meanwhile, Fox begins to drill for oil and sees Nook as a threat to his business. Nook radios for help, but only a squad of Russian mercenaries return her call, and they are also interested in the oil.”

Five Nights as Freddy’s

The long-awaited film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s is now scheduled for an October 27, 2023 release date.

Minecraft

Meanwhile, THR reports the Minecraft movie starring Jason Momoa will reach theatres on April 4, 2025.

Quicksand

Deadline also reports Quicksand — the upcoming film in which “an American couple on the brink of divorce” becomes trapped in a pit of quicksand — will premiere on Shudder this June 23.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

During a recent interview with Empire, James Gunn described the High Evolutionary as “a space Dr. Moreau” and compared Chukwudi Iwuji’s portrayal to Charles Laughton’s in Island of Lost Souls.

The High Evolutionary is one of my favourite Marvel villains. I’ve always been a big fan of [1932 film] Island Of Lost Souls. He’s like a space Doctor Moreau. He’s a detestable character, frankly.

Empire Magazine also has a new look at Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) with the Sovereign leader, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) in the movie.

Not to be outdone, the film’s official Twitter page has additionally released a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Once more with feeling ✨



Evil Dead Rise

The latest Evil Dead Rise trailer focuses on the film’s rave reviews while teasing scenes of an elevator’s demonically-operated cable wires and a character getting dragged into an industrial thresher.

Welcome to Derry

According to Variety, Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar have joined the cast of the It prequel series, Welcome to Derry. Details on their characters are not available at this time.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

One Take News reports Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts) is confirmed to have directed at least one episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Untitled Walking Dead Rick and Michonne Spinoff

Footage and photos from the set of Rick and Michonne’s still-untitled Walking Dead spinoff have begun to surface online.

Riverdale

Finally, Veronica hosts a make-out party in the trailer for “Sex Education,” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

