Michelle Yeoh’s Star Trek Show Is Finally Happening as a Movie

The Yeohnaissance continues! Fresh off her Academy Award win for Everything Everywhere All at Once, the incomparable Michelle Yeoh will return to the Star Trek universe to play Philippa Georgiou once again. But instead of the Section 31 TV series that has been in the works since 2019 or so, Yeoh will now star in Star Trek: Section 31 — the movie.

If you’re not up on your Trek lore, Section 31 is the secret, black ops organisation that does the dirty work Starfleet is too idealistic to do. Think the Space CIA with licenses to set phasers on kill, more or less. Yeoh’s Georgiou — secretly the Terran Emporer of the infamously evil Mirror Universe, brought into our universe during the events of Discovery because, you know, Star Trek — will be a seemingly perfect fit for Section 31, although she did manage to have her heart softened a bit by Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the Discovery.

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” said Michelle Yeoh. “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31 will start production later this year, and eventually come to Paramount+.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.