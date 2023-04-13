Lower Decks Is Coming to the Star Trek RPG for Maximum Tabletop Shenanigans

Lower Decks as a Star Trek show already has the huge vibes of playing a tabletop roleplaying campaign in a world far more serious than the main players. So it makes perfect sense, at long last, for Modiphus’ excellent Star Trek Adventures RPG to get on the fun in an official capacity.

This week the TTRPG publisher announced a whole swath of content for its long-running Star Trek Adventures RPG themed around Lower Decks, bringing the animated series’ more lighthearted, zany look at the Star Trek universe to the game. Including character profiles and mission outlines themed around characters from Lower Decks, the content will culminate with an official Lower Decks campaign sourcebook for Star Trek Adventures releasing later this year.

Image: Modiphus Entertainment

As with past Adventures campaign guides, the Lower Decks book isn’t just a way for players to develop characters and story hooks inspired by the show, but a valuable look at how to explore the tone of Lower Decks in a table top scenario. For people whose prior TTRPG experience leans a little more to the “disastrous people scraping their way through situations in as stupidly silly a manner as possible” experience, incorporating some of Lower Decks’ brand of zany misadventure might come naturally, but it’s cool to see Adventures want to approach more… shall we say, Starfleet-minded players with a way to bring what elements they do and don’t want out of Lower Decks’ overall vibe to their games.

Digital crew packs inspired by the characters of Lower Decks in season one of the show and rules for commanding the U.S.S. Cerritos — as well as Lurkers, a standalone adventure inspired by the series — are available now. The Star Trek: Lower Decks Campaign Guide is set to release in fall 2023.

