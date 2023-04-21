This LG OLED TV on an Easel Can Be Yours for Only $3495

I have strong opinions about televisions that are art first, TVs second. Last year, I conceded that Samsung’s The Frame was actually quite impressive, despite locking out a lot of us that aren’t rich, and just this week said basically the same about the company’s The Serif TV. But it isn’t just Samsung. LG is also trying to make TVs a lifestyle thing, and not something we put on while we’re sitting on the lounge exhausted from our day. I present, the LG Posé.

The LG Posé, listed on the company’s website as ‘LG OLED Objet Collection Posé’, is a 4K OLED screen, mounted on legs and cased in some cream-coloured material. The screen is impressive. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, boasts LG’s AI Picture Pro, support for HDR10 Pro – everything good that many of LG’s other OLED screens pack. LG is obsessed with OLED and they’re doing wonderful things in the OLED space. But the LG Posé still leaves a sour taste in my mouth.

While I understand there are many people out there who don’t have a similar living experience as myself, I can’t help but use this soapbox to say: What we, the average person, want from a TV maker is for a more accessible price point for a kick ass TV, not a TV on legs that we can’t fit in our small living spaces.

While it’s no Art90 (a Casio calculator watch/office partition screen hybrid that is bigger, and yet somehow still a television) (oh, and costs a cool $17,999), the LG Posé is still not easily accessible, priced at $3,495.

That’s because it’s a “design piece”. Btw, the LG OLED Objet Collection Posé TV was revealed at Salone dei Tessuti during 2022’s Milan Design Week, which will tell you all you need to know.

While we haven’t reviewed the LG Posé, spending only merely minutes with it this week during LG’s Australian 2023 range launch, our colleagues in the U.S. have. Here’s what they had to say:

Unboxing the LG OLED Posé, I didn’t at all feel as if the company’s claims about the TV’s style were inflated. Everything about using this TV is carefully thought-out and very well executed. There is a plethora of accessories in the gigantic box that was shipped to me and the attention to detail really impressed me … But the winner here is definitely the easel the TV is intended to rest on. It’s more than just aesthetic, coming with plenty of cable management that lets you place the TV in many more locations than you might with competitors.

Adding:

All in all, the LG Pose is a great screen to invest in. Visually, it’s stunning and is much more than just a TV. It is a work of art and a great showpiece for your living room, assuming you’re willing to set up your own slideshows rather than rely on the built-in Gallery Mode. But it’s great looking even with the screen off, thanks to the excellent cable management features that make sure there aren’t a dozen cords coming out of the back of your TV. Plus, setting up the TV isn’t a nightmare, even if it can be a bit time consuming.

Maybe I should eat my words. There are a lot of people who would find a space in their homes for the LG Posé, but I can’t sit here in this economic climate and tell you I love it.