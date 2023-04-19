LG Is Bringing 33 New TVs to Australia, Mostly OLED

LG has just announced its new 2023 range of TVs for the Australian market, focusing heavily on OLED and the ‘premium’ (read: $$$) experience such a technology can bring to your loungeroom.

Speaking with media about the new range, which, by the way, includes 33 models and four soundbars, LG Electronics Australia head of home entertainment marketing Tony Brown focused heavy on this year’s range being a celebration of 10 years of OLED and what he called “10 years of OLED leadership”. LG put its first OLED screen out in the market in 2013. It was 55 inches, curved, had pretty good contrast, and was quite thin for its time. It was also full HD.

And while the company does have other products in its 2023 range, it’s all about pointing back to its decade of commitment to OLED.

“We’re trying to match where consumers are going,” Brown said. “The world is a vastly different place to 10 years ago when you were all probably watching content on DVDs, blu-rays, maybe, as opposed to on subscription services … the world is constantly changing, Australian consumers are constantly changing, so we want to deliver more.”

Why OLED? Well, as LG Electronics home entertainment Josh Marshall said, it was the most common tech-type Aussies purchased over the last few years and he really sees that trend continuing. It’s something we’ve talked about before at-length – that OLED is a great option for Australian sun beaming through windows, while not compromising on blacks. It’s not unanimously the best, however, each TV-maker does tend to consider one display type better than others, such as Hisense with ULED X MiniLED and Samsung with Neo QLED

Either way, it’s important to LG and this is where they’re focusing their attention in Australia.

“We want to make sure that OLED in particular is in more homes in Australia,” Marshall said, noting however it’s still important to cater to those who instead seek QNED or UHD.

With that, here’s every TV LG is making available in Australia in 2023

LG 2023 Australian TV range and pricing

OLED

OLED Z3

77-inch (OLED77Z3) RRP $15,999

OLED G3

83-inch (OLED83G3) RRP $10,999

77-inch (OLED77G3) RRP $8,399

65-inch (OLED65G3) RRP $5,299

55-inch (OLED55G3) RRP $4,199

OLED C3

83-inch (OLED83C3) RRP $8,999

77-inch (OLED77C3) RRP $6,799

65-inch (OLED65C3) RRP $4,299

55-inch (OLED55C3) RRP $3,299

48-inch (OLED48C3) RRP $2,899

42-inch (OLED42C3) RRP $2,599

OLED B3

77-inch (OLED77B3) RRP $6,499

65-inch (OLED65B3) RRP $4,099

55-inch (OLED55B3) RRP $3,149

QNED

QNED86

86-inch (86QNED86SRA) RRP $5,999

75-inch (75QNED86SRA) RRP $4,499

65-inch (65QNED86SRA) RRP $3,499

QNED81

86-inch (86QNED81) RRP $4,999

75-inch (75QNED81) RRP $3,499

65-inch (65QNED81) RRP $2,499

55-inch (55QNED81) RRP $1,999

QNED75

75-inch (75QNED75) RRP $2,499

65-inch (65QNED75) RRP $1,899

55-inch (55QNED75) RRP $1,499

50-inch (50QNED75) RRP $1,299

43-inch (43QNED75) RRP $1,099

UHD

UR80

86-inch (86UR8050) RRP $2,999

75-inch (75UR8050) RRP $1,999

65-inch (65UR8050) RRP $1,499

55-inch (55UR8050) RRP $1,199

50-inch (50UR8050) RRP $999

43-inch (43UR8050) RRP $899

LG 2023 TV plus soundbars

In addition to its range of TVs, LG has announced the local availability of its 2023 soundbar range, including the SC9S, SE6S, S77S and SH7Q models. The four models feature sound-enhancing audio technologies and what Brown is calling “seamless integration” through improved connectivity with compatible 2022 and 2023 LG TVs.

The standout feature from the 2023 range is WOW Orchestra, which leverages all channels of the sound bar and the TV speakers. LG said the result is new levels of audio immersion with an expanded soundstage and improved height, depth and power of the sound experience. Unfortunately, this only works when the TV and soundbar is LG.