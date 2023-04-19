LG Is Bringing 33 New TVs to Australia, Mostly OLED

LG has just announced its new 2023 range of TVs for the Australian market, focusing heavily on OLED and the ‘premium’ (read: $$$) experience such a technology can bring to your loungeroom.
Speaking with media about the new range, which, by the way, includes 33 models and four soundbars, LG Electronics Australia head of home entertainment marketing Tony Brown focused heavy on this year’s range being a celebration of 10 years of OLED and what he called “10 years of OLED leadership”. LG put its first OLED screen out in the market in 2013. It was 55 inches, curved, had pretty good contrast, and was quite thin for its time. It was also full HD.
And while the company does have other products in its 2023 range, it’s all about pointing back to its decade of commitment to OLED.
“We’re trying to match where consumers are going,” Brown said. “The world is a vastly different place to 10 years ago when you were all probably watching content on DVDs, blu-rays, maybe, as opposed to on subscription services … the world is constantly changing, Australian consumers are constantly changing, so we want to deliver more.”
Why OLED? Well, as LG Electronics home entertainment Josh Marshall said, it was the most common tech-type Aussies purchased over the last few years and he really sees that trend continuing. It’s something we’ve talked about before at-length – that OLED is a great option for Australian sun beaming through windows, while not compromising on blacks. It’s not unanimously the best, however, each TV-maker does tend to consider one display type better than others, such as Hisense with ULED X MiniLED and Samsung with Neo QLED
Either way, it’s important to LG and this is where they’re focusing their attention in Australia.
“We want to make sure that OLED in particular is in more homes in Australia,” Marshall said, noting however it’s still important to cater to those who instead seek QNED or UHD.
With that, here’s every TV LG is making available in Australia in 2023
LG 2023 Australian TV range and pricing
OLED
OLED Z3
- 77-inch (OLED77Z3) RRP $15,999
OLED G3
- 83-inch (OLED83G3) RRP $10,999
- 77-inch (OLED77G3) RRP $8,399
- 65-inch (OLED65G3) RRP $5,299
- 55-inch (OLED55G3) RRP $4,199
OLED C3
- 83-inch (OLED83C3) RRP $8,999
- 77-inch (OLED77C3) RRP $6,799
- 65-inch (OLED65C3) RRP $4,299
- 55-inch (OLED55C3) RRP $3,299
- 48-inch (OLED48C3) RRP $2,899
- 42-inch (OLED42C3) RRP $2,599
OLED B3
- 77-inch (OLED77B3) RRP $6,499
- 65-inch (OLED65B3) RRP $4,099
- 55-inch (OLED55B3) RRP $3,149
QNED
QNED86
- 86-inch (86QNED86SRA) RRP $5,999
- 75-inch (75QNED86SRA) RRP $4,499
- 65-inch (65QNED86SRA) RRP $3,499
QNED81
- 86-inch (86QNED81) RRP $4,999
- 75-inch (75QNED81) RRP $3,499
- 65-inch (65QNED81) RRP $2,499
- 55-inch (55QNED81) RRP $1,999
QNED75
- 75-inch (75QNED75) RRP $2,499
- 65-inch (65QNED75) RRP $1,899
- 55-inch (55QNED75) RRP $1,499
- 50-inch (50QNED75) RRP $1,299
- 43-inch (43QNED75) RRP $1,099
UHD
UR80
- 86-inch (86UR8050) RRP $2,999
- 75-inch (75UR8050) RRP $1,999
- 65-inch (65UR8050) RRP $1,499
- 55-inch (55UR8050) RRP $1,199
- 50-inch (50UR8050) RRP $999
- 43-inch (43UR8050) RRP $899
LG 2023 TV plus soundbars
In addition to its range of TVs, LG has announced the local availability of its 2023 soundbar range, including the SC9S, SE6S, S77S and SH7Q models. The four models feature sound-enhancing audio technologies and what Brown is calling “seamless integration” through improved connectivity with compatible 2022 and 2023 LG TVs.
The standout feature from the 2023 range is WOW Orchestra, which leverages all channels of the sound bar and the TV speakers. LG said the result is new levels of audio immersion with an expanded soundstage and improved height, depth and power of the sound experience. Unfortunately, this only works when the TV and soundbar is LG.
- SC9S RRP $1,499
- SE6S RRP $799
- S77S RRP $999
- SH7Q RRP $799
