Let’s Recap Baby Yoda’s Day Out With Dutchess Lizzo on The Mandalorian

The warmest and most welcome addition to the Star Wars universe made her debut on The Mandalorian’s “Guns for Hire” episode.
Star Wars superfan and known Grogu admirer Lizzo made an appearance as the Dutchess of Plazir-15 in the Outer Rim territories during a side quest detour on the series. (Note: The Mandalorian subtitles and Lizzo spelled it “Dutchess,” so we’re going with that for now, despite a Lucasfilm tweet spelling it “Duchess.”) She’s a royal and elected official married to Jack Black’s Captain Bombardier, a reformed Imperial. And honestly we’re obsessed — her gown complete with holographic projected train, regal demeanour, instant connection with Grogu (and her delightful decision to knight the little guy)… all of “Guns for Hire” could have just centered on these characters. We want the Grogu and Lizzo cut of the episode, please Lucasfilm!
If like me you’re now wanting to see more about how it all came to happen, here’s a gallery of Lizzo’s posts, building up to her finally being able to share more about the experience of becoming Star Wars canon and besties with Grogu.
Fans helped Lizzo manifest the cameo
Lizzo is a Grogu super fan just like us
Star Wars was Lizzo and her father’s favourite
As a kid my dad showed me Star Wars like a rite of passage. When I got the role of The Dutchess I cried all day. Dad I wish u were here to see this!— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 6, 2023
Thanks to everyone in the Galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars
This is The Way
Lizzo dressed as Grogu
Lizzo and Jack Black behind the scenes
OK we want to party with the Dutchess and the Captain
The moment we were all Lizzo
The moment we were all Grogu meeting Lizzo
Mando daddy who? It’s all about Dutchess mother.
When is space croquet coming to Galaxy’s Edge?
The moment Grogu was totally not helping the Dutchess
Grogu, Knight of the Ancient Order of Independent Regencies
We demand more Grogu and Dutchess Adventures!
Make it happen Disney+!
True royalty!
