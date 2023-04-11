King Charles’ Coronation Coach Is Aluminum and Has a Hydraulic Suspension

Seventy years after Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, the coronation of King Charles III was always bound to be a different ceremony. For example, the advancements in transport technology have been unbelievable. Britain had co-developed a supersonic passenger airline with France, and the Concorde was retired after 27 years in service. The monarch, though, will still be heading to and from the state occasion in a horse-drawn carriage.

Next month, King Charles III will ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey to be officially crowned as king. While the state coach drawn by six horses might not look out of place in the 19th century, the carriage is a 21st-century design and equipped with modern amenities. Sally Goodsir, a curator at the Royal Collection Trust, said to the BBC, “It’s made of aluminium, which is quite unusual, because most of them are made of wood, and it’s also got hydraulic suspension, meaning that the ride is incredibly comfortable.”

The front axle of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images, Getty Images)

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach was built by Australian coachbuilder W.J. Frecklington in 2010 and was first used by Queen Elizabeth II for the 2014 State Opening of Parliament. As Goodsir states, the carriage body and wheels were made out of aluminium and crafted to appear indistinguishable from traditional wood-built coaches. The state coach weighs 2.75 tons and is equipped with a hydraulic suspension system to ensure that the ride is smooth for passengers. The carriage is also fitted with air conditioning and electric windows.

The Gold State Coach (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images, Getty Images)

However, King Charles will be riding back to the palace in the Gold State Coach. The carriage was built in 1762 and has been used in every British coronation since 1831. Despite its opulently gilded exterior, the experience of riding atop the coach’s rough brace suspension is one to forget. Every British monarch, including Victoria and Elizabeth II, has complained about riding in the Gold State Coach since its introduction. King Charles’ ride in the Gold State Coach will take place on May 6th.