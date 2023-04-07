Jon Watts’ Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Shares a First Peek at Jude Law’s Space Adventures

We’ve known about Star Wars: Skeleton Crew for the past year — an “Amblin-style” series about a group of space-adventuring kids (plus Jude Law) from Spider-Man director Jon Watts (and a few more friends, including Oscar-winning duo the Daniels). At today’s Star Wars Celebration, we learned even more about the Disney+ series.

As Gizmodo reported during the 2022 Star Wars Celebration, the show will explore the world of Star Wars “through the eyes of children — but, important distinction, it is not a kids’ show, even though it stars kids. The story will follow a group of children around 10 years old from a small planet who get lost in the galaxy and are trying to find their way home.” On the Star Wars timeline, Skeleton Crew runs concurrent with The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

At the 2023 Star Wars Celebration, which is happening right now in London, here’s what else we learned. In new footage introduced by Jude Law and child actors Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith, audiences were shown a trailer that opens with kids living their lives on an unknown forested world — they go to school, living their lives riding speeder bikes, but longing for adventure. They seemingly get it when they go exploring in the woods one night, and their parents return home to a vision of Star Wars suburbia unlike anything we’ve seen in the franchise before… and find that their kids have gone missing.

Those kids, our main group — two young girls, one wearing a TNG style head visor, a young boy, and a small alien that looks very much like he’s a young Ortolan, one of the blue pudgy alien beings popularised by Max Rebo in Return of the Jedi — appear to have found their way aboard a mercenary starship. There’s shots of them encountering weird creatures, holograms of their parents back home begging for them to return, and the kids being menaced by pirates (including, it seems, the Nikto pirate formerly of Gorian Shard’s crew in The Mandalorian, further tying the series’ timeline into the post-Return of the Jedi era). The kids find themselves on the run from blaster fire in what looks like a pirate base, and flying away on their new ship, before the trailer concludes with them locked up on a prison cell carved out of a cave. A hooded figure approaches, floating the key to their freedom in front of the kids with a whimsical display of the force. “He’s a Jedi!” One of the kids exclaims, as the figure lowers their hood to reveal that it is in fact Jude Law’s mysterious character.

Skeleton Crew will release on Disney+ sometime in 2023. Episodes will be directed by Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniel’s, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung.

