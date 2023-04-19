Insidious: The Red Door’s New Trailer Jumps Through the Wall

Insidious: The Red Door — the fifth in the horror series which began in 2010 — has released a new trailer. This movie is the “final chapter” of the series that has followed the Lambert family across decades and various generations. Patrick Wilson, who has starred in four of the five films (including this one) makes his directorial debut with The Red Door.

As Dalton heads to college, his father, Josh, has to contend with a suppressed memory and the demons — called the Further — that continue to stalk their family. The Further seem to come after Dalton through his art as Josh struggles to fight against the memories that haunt him.

Unlike the other four films, he screenplay is written by Scott Teems rather than Leigh Whannell. Whannel did develop the story, and he remains involved in the production. The first four films were presented as a frame story but it’s not known if this newest instalment will be a more direct story.

Insidious: The Red Door opens July 7, 2023.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.