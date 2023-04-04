Keep The Wax Build-Up Out of Your Earbuds With These Cleaning Tips

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Are your Apple AirPods looking a little less funky and a lot more gunky? Unless the only kind of clean you’ve treated your earbuds to is when you accidentally put them through the wash, we think it’s time you learned how to properly clean your AirPods.

Whether you prefer to rock a pair of AirPods, the Bose QuietComfort or Jabra Elite, this cleaning guide has plenty of helpful tips regardless of your choice of earbuds.

How to clean your earbuds

It probably goes without saying that you should avoid washing your earbuds by running water over them, but just to reiterate, you should definitely not wash your earbuds by running water over them.

The best way to keep your earbuds clean is to give them a wipe over with a soft and dry lint-free cloth whenever possible. If you predominately wear your earbuds while working out, make sure you give them a regular clean. Even though most earbuds these days are sweat and water resistant, any liquid can still get inside them and mess with the internal tech by potentially corroding the external charging contacts. Just ensure you clean it gently while handling it.

When cleaning around the microphone and speaker meshes, you should use a dry cotton bud to really get in there and work out any stubborn wax build-ups. If you need to scrub off any earwax or dirt from your earbud’s silicone ear tips, you’re better off using a dry cotton bud or brush to slowly work away any debris. Avoid a metal or wire brush, as its harder bristles could damage your earbuds.

If any earwax or dirt has transferred from your earbuds to your charging case, you can give it a wipe down again with some cotton tips. Again, the best way to clean your earbuds case without damaging it is to work slowly and gently.

Grab a cleaning kit

If you’re looking for a reliable way to keep your earbuds clean, a cleaning kit could be a worthwhile investment. Most of these kits will only set you back $20 at most and are small enough that you can keep them in your pocket. That portability is handy if you need to give your AirPods a clean after you accidentally drop them on the ground.

The Hagibis 3-in-1 earbuds cleaning kit, in particular, is a great option if you want something that will let you thoroughly clean your AirPods without taking up much space.

This pen-like cleaning kit includes a high-density brush, so you can gently scrub off any excess earwax, along with a flocking sponge so you can give your earbud charging case a wipe down too. The kit also includes a metal pen tip, so you can dig out those trickier deposits of wax and dirt – although you will need to be careful or risk accidentally damaging your earbuds.

You can grab a Hagibis 3-in-1 earbuds cleaning kit for $11.89 here.