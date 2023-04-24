Try One of These Internet Alternatives if You’re Over the NBN

If you’ve finally reached your limits with an unreliable NBN connection, it might be high time to make a change. The good news is that it’s not hard to nab an internet plan that doesn’t use the NBN. While these options might not be right for every kind of user, home wireless broadband and mobile broadband plans can be genuine fixed-line alternatives to the NBN.

Over the past few months, 5G home internet options have become more widely available, and there are more 4G home internet plans than ever. There are even a couple of supersized mobile broadband plans, which are a suitable alternative to NBN too.

Here’s what you need to know about home wireless broadband and mobile broadband, and some of the best plans for both.

The best alternatives to NBN

NBN alternative #1: 5G home wireless internet

While not everyone can access 5G yet, it has become increasingly available over the past year or so. You’ll now find plans from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, iiNet, TPG, Internode and SpinTel.

5G home internet plans are pretty self-explanatory – they’re 5G-powered internet solutions designed to work as an alternative to a fixed line connection such as the NBN. These plans are designed for home use, which means the modems require a constant power source. However, this means the modems you get tend to be rather robust and have extras like multiple gigabit ports.

5G home internet plans come in two different forms: capped and uncapped. If you get a capped plan, you’ll be limited to maximum speeds of 50Mbps or 100Mbps (depending on your plan) and may experience slightly slower connectivity during peak hours. That’s similar to most NBN 100 plans.

At the time of writing, the majority of 5G home internet providers are offering new customers their first month free. For the most part, these trials are all risk-free. If you decide 5G home internet isn’t for you, you can simply cancel your plan without paying a cent, provided you return your modem to your telco.

This isn’t the case on Optus, however. If you pick up an Optus 5G home internet plan and you change your mind, you’ll get stung by a costly exit fee. If you cancel your Optus plan within your first 36 months, you’ll pay a modem fee equivalent to $16 for each month left in your three-year term. That’s a maximum of $576.

The only way to dodge Optus’ fee is if you can’t get speeds of at least 50Mbps. If that’s the case and Optus can’t help you improve them, you can return your modem and get out of the plan scot-free.

Telstra, Vodafone, iiNet, Internode, TPG and SpinTel all let you return your modem if you decide to cancel during or after your free trial.

Here’s a look at the capped 5G home internet plans, most of which include a free trial:

Internode, TPG and iiNet are all reporting speeds of up to 50Mbps, and their respective plans will set you back $59.99 per month. While SpinTel isn’t offering a free introductory month, you can get its 5G plan for $49 per month for the first three months, and then $59 per month thereafter. You’ll also need to pay $20 upfront for a modem delivery.

On the other hand, uncapped plans can go as fast as network conditions allow. SpinTel is reporting speeds of up to 240Mbps, which isn’t too shabby. Meanwhile, Telstra 5G home internet is reporting speeds of up to 600Mbps, with an average of around 378Mbps. With Optus 5G home internet, the telco reports typical speeds of 240Mbps. The exact speeds will depend on your coverage and congestion, but 200Mbps is a pretty safe average.

It’s also worth noting that while SpinTel and Optus are offering unlimited data, Telstra has a 1TB allowance. Once you hit that cap, your internet’s speeds will slow down to 25Mbps.

Here’s a look at the uncapped 5G home internet plans you can get with a free trial:

NBN alternative #2: 4G home wireless broadband

If you can’t get 5G yet, 4G home wireless broadband works much the same way – the plans will just be a bit slower.

Some home wireless broadband plans have speed caps, while others run at full 4G speeds. The TPG family – TPG, iiNet, Internode, Vodafone and Kogan – all have 4G home internet plans with unlimited data, but you’ll be restricted to download speeds of 20Mbps. That’s just a bit slower than NBN 25.

If you want faster home wireless broadband, the likes of Optus and SpinTel offer plans with uncapped 4G speeds. According to Optus, its 4G home internet has a max speed of 25Mbps, while SpinTel reports 20Mbps.

NBN alternative #3: 4G mobile broadband

As the name might suggest, mobile broadband is an internet connection similar to the kind you get on your smartphone. The majority of mobile broadband plans are powered by 4G networks, with pricing similar to what you’d get on a standard mobile plan but with a larger data allowance.

The average mobile broadband plan has less data than a 4G home wireless broadband plan but with more flexible speed caps. The dongles and portable hotspots you use with a mobile broadband plan tend to be battery-powered, so they’re great for hitting the road. Alternatively, you can just get a SIM-only mobile broadband plan and use it with your own hotspot, a tablet, or even a spare phone.

Here are some SIM-only mobile broadband plans with at least 100GB. Just be aware that you’ll need to bring your own modem with these.

If you want the cheapest 4G mobile broadband connection possible, Belong has a plan for $35 per month with a data allowance of 100GB.

Tangerine is one of your cheapest options for a big data plan, doing 400GB for $59.90 per month for your first six months, and $64.90 per month thereafter. SpinTel is powered by the Telstra network. Speaking of, Telstra also has a 300GB plan but it’s a tad more expensive at $70 per month.

NBN alternative #4: 5G mobile broadband

In addition to 4G mobile broadband, you can also opt for faster 5G mobile broadband. Of course, this does require a hotspot or modem with 5G network support. As it stands, Telstra is the only telco with a 5G-ready portable hotspot available.

Telstra is currently offering two 5G mobile broadband plans. The first comes with a 75GB data allowance and will set you back $55 per month, while the larger 400GB plan costs $85 per month. The provider will also chuck in two months of Binge and three months of Apple TV+ as a bonus.

Here is Telstra’s 5G-ready mobile broadband plan. Note that this excludes modem costs:

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published.