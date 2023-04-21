All the Rebates You Can Claim If You’re Buying a New EV in Australia

Across Australia, there are a bunch of EV incentives on offer, depending on the state you live in.

After the announcement of the National Electric Vehicle Strategy, Queensland overhauled its electric vehicle incentive scheme, to offer $6,000 per household when purchasing an EV under $68,000.

In 2022, these policies were introduced, originally including a $3,000 incentive and a threshold of $58,000 – which excluded the Tesla Model 3, the most popular electric vehicle in Australia.

But now, with the policy changed, it has become a lot easier to buy an electric vehicle in the state, with one of the best EV incentive schemes in the country.

“This is about making EVs more affordable and more accessible to all Queenslanders to slash emissions and act on climate change with cleaner technology,” Queensland Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said in a statement.

Although that’s just Queensland, we’ve rounded up the EV incentives offered in every Australian state. These incentives can make the cost of an EV come down quite a bit, however, you should know about their conditions, requirements and limits. If you reckon we’ve missed something, let us know.

Federal EV incentives

At the federal level, Australians can benefit from the fringe benefits tax when buying an electric vehicle. Employers could save up to $12,500 on the purchase of an EV for an employee, while individuals could save up to $4,300.

“Both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, up to a total cost of $84,916, are eligible for this incentive. The electric car discount program could save you $3,000 to $5,000 per annum,” the Electric Vehicle Council says on its website.

Electric vehicles in Australia also get a slight decrease on the luxury car tax (LCT). As of April 2023, the threshold now stands at $84,916 for fuel-efficient vehicles and $71,849 for ICE vehicles, respectively.

Queensland

On top of paying less stamp duty, Queensland EV buyers get access to one of the most generous incentive schemes in the country. EV buyers can access a $6,000 per household incentive scheme when purchasing an EV up to $68,000. This rebate is valid for households earning below $180,000.

In terms of stamp duty, drivers pay $2 per $100 in value up to $100,000, and $4 per $100 after the threshold. Comparatively, combustion engine vehicles pay up to $6. The Queensland government has crunched the numbers and asserts you would save an estimated $4,869.75 over five years.

Western Australia

West Australian EV buyers can apply for a $3,500 rebate if they purchase an EV under $70,000. Moreover, the state is offering grants to businesses and local governments to install electric vehicle charging stations.

That being said, from July 1, 2027, EV and hydrogen vehicle owners will need to pay 2.5 cents for every kilometre driven.

If you’re an Uber, taxi or charter vehicle driver, you will be exempt from the 10 per cent on-demand transport levy in Western Australia by driving an electric vehicle.

For personal use, the major incentive to purchase an EV in Western Australia comes as part of the EV Home Plan Incentive, which offers $200 and 60km free per year for charging during off-peak periods.

New South Wales

New South Wales offers a $3,000 rebate for battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell cars purchased. The caveat? The vehicle has to be priced below $68,750 including GST. Keep in mind though that these rebates are on offer to a limited amount of buyers.

Additionally, the state government will waive stamp duty payable on both new and used EV and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles purchased for less than $78,000 including GST.

Combined, these two offers can lower the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle by over $5,000.

It’s worth noting that the government also plans on introducing a new EV tax that will see drivers pay 2.5c per kilometre (EVs) and 2c per kilometre (hybrids). However, this tax has been deferred until 2027.

Additionally, New South Wales has fairly detailed plans around rolling EV chargers out across the state.

South Australia

South Australia offers subsidies of up to $3,000 in the state, along with a three-year taxation exemption. The state is also focusing on rolling out chargers.

The South Australian government was planning to introduce an electric vehicle tax, but in February 2023, the plan was scrapped.

Victoria

Electric Vehicles purchased in Victoria are exempt from the luxury car stamp duty, which means you only pay $8.40 per $200 market value compared to up to $18 for combustion engine vehicles. However, this only benefits you if you’re purchasing a vehicle worth more than the $68,740 threshold.

Additionally, Victorians can cop $100 off their annual registration costs for simply owning an EV.

The Victorian Government has also introduced the ZEV subsidy, which can lower the cost of a new EV under $68,740 by $3,000. Keep in mind though that these rebates are on offer to a limited amount of buyers.

Victorian EV drivers also need to pay a 2.5 cent per kilometre tax that has been widely criticised as “climate vandalism.”

The state is also rolling out EV chargers.

Tasmania

Tasmania offers a two-year stamp duty waiver on both new and second-hand electric vehicles. This is estimated to offset the cost of purchasing mid-range EVs by as much as $2,000.

Additionally, the state has announced it’s funding $600,000 in grants to help develop more charging points across the region, particularly in popular tourism hotspots.

Australian Capital Territory

If you live in the nation’s capital, you will pay a total of $0 in stamp duty on new EV purchases. Additionally, new and used vehicles receive two years worth of free registration.

Furthermore, the ACT government offers interest-free (yes, 0 per cent interest) loans of up to $15,000 to help cover the upfront costs of buying an electric vehicle, which makes it easier to invest in things like smart chargers, which are helpful but costly. This has been expanded as of December 6, allowing Canberrans to use the entire $15,000 loan in purchasing an electric vehicle, with up to 10 years to repay it.

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory has a fairly limited plan surrounding EV uptake.

From July 2022 to June 30, 2027, stamp duty is waived for electric vehicles up to a value of $50,000, along with the registration fee. Additionally, electric vehicle charger grants for businesses and individuals are available from July 2022.

Overall, EV incentives in Australia could stand to be a lot better, and here’s hoping the government will continue to roll out state and federal incentives in the coming months and years.

Additionally, if you’re looking for more ways to minimise the cost of an electric vehicle, some lending companies offer discounts on loans when purchasing an EV.

We’ll be sure to update this story as more incentives are announced.

This post has been updated since it was first published.