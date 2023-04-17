‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Here Are 14 Characters Who Would Absolutely Pay for Twitter Blue

Kevin Hurler

Kevin Hurler

Published 38 mins ago: April 17, 2023 at 3:25 pm -
Filed to:arresteddevelopment
avacolemanbusinesspeoplecameronsullivancostanzadennisreynoldselonelonmuskgeorgecostanzagobhumaninterestkendallroymichaelscottoperatingsystemsrossgellersocialmediasunnytelevisionseriestwittervictorperkins
Here Are 14 Characters Who Would Absolutely Pay for Twitter Blue
L-R: Kendall Roy from Succession, George Costanza from Seinfeld, and Tom Haverford from Parks & Rec (Image: HBO/Netflix/NBC)

According to Elon Musk, legacy Twitter Verified checkmarks will disappear on 4/20. Nice one Elon, we’ll see if you actually follow through after previously saying that they’d disappear on April Fool’s Day. Plenty of celebrities have come out against Musk’s feverish bid to generate some inkling of revenue for Twitter, claiming that they wouldn’t be caught dead paying for a blue checkmark — but what about fictional characters?

A Quote Tweet chain on Twitter — seemingly started by user @System9509 — has gotten the Internet’s gears turning on what fictional characters from television and film would be vain enough to spend $19 per month for the feature. As you might have guessed, the thread features any character that might need the validation enough to fork over a monthly payment to Twitter to verify their own account. Different strokes for different strokes I suppose.

Click on to see 14 characters the Internet deemed delusional enough to pay for a Twitter checkmark.

Kendall Roy (Succession)

Image: Macall B. Polay/HBO Image: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Ava Coleman (Abbott Elementary)

Image: ABC/Gilles Mingasson Image: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Dennis Reynolds (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

Here Are 14 Characters Who Would Absolutely Pay for Twitter Blue

Michael Scott (The Office)

Here Are 14 Characters Who Would Absolutely Pay for Twitter Blue

Alice (Bodies Bodies Bodies)

Here Are 14 Characters Who Would Absolutely Pay for Twitter Blue

Gob Bluth (Arrested Development)

Here Are 14 Characters Who Would Absolutely Pay for Twitter Blue

Cameron Sullivan (White Lotus)

Image: Fabio Lovino/HBO Image: Fabio Lovino/HBO

George Costanza (Seinfeld)

Here Are 14 Characters Who Would Absolutely Pay for Twitter Blue

Victor Perkins (Despicable Me)

Here Are 14 Characters Who Would Absolutely Pay for Twitter Blue

Eric Cartman (South Park)

Image: Comedy Central Image: Comedy Central

Tom Haverford (Parks & Rec)

Image: Ben Cohen/NBC Image: Ben Cohen/NBC

Tyler (The Menu)

Here Are 14 Characters Who Would Absolutely Pay for Twitter Blue

Gene Cousineau (Barry)

Image: Merrick Morton/HBO Image: Merrick Morton/HBO

Ross Geller (Friends)

Image: Warner Bros. Television, Getty Images Image: Warner Bros. Television, Getty Images
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.