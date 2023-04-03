Hear Lady Gaga Sing on the Set of Joker: Folie à Deux

Psycho Killer

Deadline reports Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) and Logan Miller (Escape Room) are attached to star in Psycho Killer, a new horror film from director Gavin Palone and Se7en screenwriter, Andrew Kevin Walker. The story is said to follow Jane Thorne (Campbell), “a police officer who makes it her mission to take down a serial killer referred to on the news as the ‘Satanic Slasher’ following the murder of her state trooper husband.” Miller has been cast as a character named Marvin, “a goth-type nebbish who works for the mysterious Pendleton (?) in his massive mansion.”

Ghostbusters: Firehouse

Kurt Fuller answered he’d “take the call” when asked by Comic Book if his Ghostbusters II character, mayoral aide Jack Hardemeyer, would resurface in the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

You know why I’m sitting by the phone? I will take that call. I’m in New York right now [filming an episode of Night Court] . So, uh, I’m here. Where are they? I don’t know. I think that we only have two hours. I think so. We’ll see who they get in.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Lady Gada was overheard singing “A Couple of Swells” from Easter Parade on the set of the musical sequel to Joker.

lady gaga singing a couple of swells by fred astaire and judy garland on the set of joker 2 today pic.twitter.com/2KhE3qnFgL — Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) March 30, 2023

🚨 LADY GAGA CANTANDO NO SET DE "JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX" – #Joker2 🎬🃏 pic.twitter.com/lflVulzGcI — Joker Folie News (@jokerfolienews) March 30, 2023

Relatedly, more set footage of a beat-up looking Arthur Fleck has additionally leaked online.

I can't wait for this film💀pic.twitter.com/bzb0mT5s3z — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 30, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' in New York City. pic.twitter.com/4dhoAR21zm — @21metgala (@21metgala) March 30, 2023

📸 De nouveaux visuels du #Joker de Joaquin Phoenix sur le tournage du film 'JOKER : FOLIE À DEUX' ont été dévoilés ! 1/2 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OZuVTyR1MN — Point.Com News (@PointComNewsTW) March 30, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix no set de "Joker: Folie à Deux" em Nova York, na tarde de ontem (29) – #Joker2 🎬🃏 pic.twitter.com/OU6q7yJTY0 — Joker Folie News (@jokerfolienews) March 30, 2023

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Optimus Prime and Optimus Primal tee’d up some Rise of the Beasts footage in a “mixed reality” TV spot during the NCAA Men’s Final Four on CBS.

Wonder Man

During a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast (via Coming Soon), entertainment insider Jeff Sneider claimed Ed Harris will appear in the upcoming Wonder Man series as Neal Saroyan, personal talent agent to titular hero.

The Last of Us

According to a new report from CBC News, the second season of The Last of Us will film in Vancouver, British Columbia instead of season one’s Calgary, Alberta.

Ghosts (BBC)

Spoiler TV has word the BBC version of Ghosts plans to end later this year with season five.

Hello Tomorrow!

Spoiler TV also has a cryptic synopsis for “What Could Be Better?,” the first season finale of Hello Tomorrow!

Season finale. You can’t give your customers everything, but you can make them believe that what you’re giving them is all they’ll ever need.

Extrapolations

Gemma Chan rents an artificial boyfriend (Tahar Rahim) in the synopsis for “2066: Lola,” this week’s episode of Extrapolations.

Natasha (Gemma Chan), a single mum in London, braves the world of artificial companionship, until she rents a partner (Tahar Rahim) she can’t forget.

The Ark

The crew embark on a “dangerous rescue mission” in the synopsis for “The Last Thing You Ever Do,” the April 12 episode of The Ark.

The crew must understand their enemy better as they attempt a dangerous rescue mission.

Star Trek: Picard

Finally, Geordi remains uncertain whether Lore or Vadic has control of the ship in a new clip from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard.

