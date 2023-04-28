Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Gets a Vinyl Addition

Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities debuted last year with eight sinister, spooky tales that ran the gamut from gothic to fantastic and explored the components that make up contemporary horror. Lakeshore Records is now offering the soundtrack, which includes the work of 10 composers, as an exclusive two-vinyl release. It’s available now; check it out here on Gizmodo!

In an interview conducted as part of the series’ Netflix press notes, del Toro said that the purpose of curating this anthology of horror stories was to answer the question: “Can we capture the golden era of fantasy anthologies that we grew up with?” He describes a nostalgia for anthologies he saw on television, including “Outer Limits, The Twilight Zone, Night Gallery, One Step Beyond, [and] Thriller.”

Del Toro, in the same interview, talks about how these stories are focused on characters, even as the world around them is built up in fantastic and supernatural ways. “It’s a downfall or a dark triumph… Each of the elements in the stories appeals to different things. Some of the stories are very sedate and adult in nature, quiet horror. Some of the others are fun and a good romp. Some of them are funny in a deranged way. It’s a real sampler of very different flavours. They present you with different delights.”

Cabinet of Curiosities was created and executive produced by the Oscar-winning del Toro, and it was executive produced by another Oscar winner, J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water; Sex/Life), who also served as co-showrunner.

You can order a copy of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Soundtrack at Lakeshore Records. All eight episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities are streaming on Netflix.

