Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s First Reactions Hype an Emotional Farewell

It’s the bittersweet, powerful end of an era as Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn — who’s now the co-head of DC Studios — bows out of Marvel. But he’s leaving on an excellently high note, as the first social media reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens May 5) suggest.

Stars like Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), and Dave Bautista (Drax) have all confirmed this is a farewell of sorts to the Guardians as we know them. It’s been no secret that Vol. 3 also marks the Marvel end for some of our favourite players who won’t be reprising their roles again; we’re still waiting to see if there will be a new set of Guardians for any future encores. Fingers crossed for Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), and Vin Diesel (Groot) to survive the deadpool.

While we don’t know and won’t share who said goodbye, we’re anticipating lots of tears and emotions like the ones below! Here are the reactions from various screenings held today for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3, the long awaited farewell to the most endearing bunch of A-holes we’ve met in the MCU. First up, of course, is Gizmodo’s very own Germain Lussier and Sabina Graves:

Simply incredible. I can’t imagine #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 being a more perfect ending to James Gunn’s trilogy. Every payoff, every emotion, every character journey. It’s about as good as Marvel movies get. Funny, poignant, exciting, I want to watch it again right now. pic.twitter.com/1d1f6ksQaM — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a fantastic wrap to Marvel’s own space opera with the greatest hits and showstopping new moments from Gunn and co. What a send off, please don’t stop the music. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy#GotGVol3 — Sabina Graves (@SabinaHasNoR) April 28, 2023

But here’s just a few more reactions rolling in so far tonight:

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3, James Gunn bets the house on a, surprisingly, emotional story centered on Rocket and the love and friendship between these characters. Bets and wins. It’s pretty incredible (animal lovers, there are a couple tough scenes) #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 28, 2023

James Gunn really made one of the best CBM trilogies ever. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 gives the franchise the perfect ending with an emotional story, good cgi and a TERRIFIC villain. It’s incredible how Gunn NEVER misses on humor, this movie is hilarious, good jokes at the right… pic.twitter.com/474wJlLB1C — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) April 27, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 aspires for sweeping emotion, gut busting laughs & thrilling action. It sometimes succeeds but as a send off for all of these characters, it feels strangely uneven & anticlimactic. Features the best makeup & visual effects of the trilogy. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/IgOYEvbAPX — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is a little messy, a little unfocused, and tried to do way too much. It's also a fitting coda to this group and the best exit from Marvel James Gunn could've hoped for. Wild how far sincerity and letting things end will take you! https://t.co/zvsnL91J0B — Jeremy Mathai (@Somthin_Tookish) April 28, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 is full of stakes, emotion & feels like a solid ending (good thing!). The production design & set pieces are some of Marvel’s strongest. It’s long, but the theme of found family is & will always be it’s strength. I’ll miss these misfits 💙 #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/inK2g6rfAi — Lauren LaMagna (@laurenlamango) April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is full of heart and brought me to tears on multiple occasions. @JamesGunn making it Rocket’s story pays off big. It’s not what you’re necessarily expecting, but it really does land. A perfect ending, too. @Guardians #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/KdLhNUZdj6 — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) April 28, 2023

James Gunn’s GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 is beautiful & badass – an awesome conclusion to a damn epic trilogy. The pacing, the music, the heart, the humor, the sadness, the lovable lunacy – Gunn delivers his finest work yet. It’s perfect. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/MOy0RQeREQ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Vol. 3 is just wonderful. An overstuffed, hellzapoppin’ finale that manages to be deeply emotional and incredibly fun. It’s also a moving exploration of animal rights. I loved it so much. 🦝🛸🪐 pic.twitter.com/RlwN9uvbR4 — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) April 28, 2023

I don't even know what to say. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is the most satisfying end to a trilogy since The Return of the Jedi. I laughed. I cried. Mostly at the same time. I can't be sad it's gone because I'm so happy it was here. Goodbye friends. Thank you @JamesGunn. pic.twitter.com/1RC53nfeMm — Stephen "Dirk" Libbey (@childe_dirk) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 was amazing. Yet it also broke my heart. Bravura @JamesGunn – I’m going to miss these A-holes. pic.twitter.com/4fH0BqIUj7 — Collier “CJ” Jennings (@CJWritesThings) April 28, 2023

I have now seen #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 and deem it a successful third entry. I was expecting it to play a little bit more as an ENDING-ending, but shame on me for doubting the machine of serialized storytelling. This is my favorite Guardians team dynamic of the three! — Da7e Gonzales (@Da7e) April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits so many emotional notes. I don’t know if it tops the first, which has a special place for me.



James Gunn really went all out, giving each character rich moments and really worthy conclusions. Story I didn’t expect. It’s heavy and really good. pic.twitter.com/Lijz5uGsFa — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 28, 2023

That was an emotional journey. This is my favorite #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy movie. Wow. James Gunn really had fun with this. It was funny, violent, crazy, exciting, sad, and just a wonderful goodbye from Gunn. I really loved it. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy3 pic.twitter.com/rXpPSstQv2 — Laura ลอร'า 劳拉 🍥 (@lsirikul) April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theatres May 5. Check back in with Gizmodo later today for our full review of the movie!

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.