Google’s Expensive Pixel Tablet Dock Leaks on Amazon

Pixel news is leaking left and right as Google’s developer conference fast approaches. Yesterday, we learned about the Pixel Fold and its apparent arrival date. Today, the delayed Pixel Tablet’s charging dock popped up on Amazon, complete with pricing and release date info.

9to5Google reports it spotted an Amazon listing for a “Pixel Tablet Standalone Charging Dock” earlier today. The Amazon store description says the “unique Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock keeps your tablet charged and ready 24/7″ and that “it’s easy to dock and undock.”

The corresponding photo looks exactly like what we’ve seen in Google’s renderings so far. It’s a dock akin to the current crop of Nest Hub devices, right down to the soft-coloured fabric covering. Four connection pins are available for a tablet to dock, and there’s likely a magnet embedded beneath to keep the device positioned upward.

Before it was scrubbed, the Amazon listing mentioned the device would release on May 10, the day of the Google I/O 2023 keynote. It seems Google might just drop the Pixel Tablet on the day of the event. The listing also metioned the steep price for the dock: $US130 ($180). We still need to determine how much the Pixel Tablet will cost, even though someone’s already tried to sell the Pixel Tablet through Facebook Marketplace. This week, we also learned the Pixel Tablet would come in four colours, including the “Hazel” mentioned in this Amazon listing.

Admittedly, the last time I thought about an Android tablet was the Google Nexus 9, a 9-inch device launched in 2014 and manufactured by HTC. Where will the Pixel Tablet fit in the lineup of Google-made devices? Will folks find it more user-friendly because it isn’t closed-off software like what’s running on the Nest Hub devices? Is this a replacement for the Nest Hub Max? Will it still be positioned as a smart home controller as Google introduced it when it announced the device at last year’s developer conference?

We will find out soon enough. Google I/O 2023 starts on May 10. Gizmodo will be covering all the news coming out of the developer conference.

Want more of Gizmodo’s consumer electronics picks? Check out our guides to the best phones, best laptops, best cameras, best televisions, best printers, and best tablets. And if you want to learn about the next big thing, see our guide to everything we know about the iPhone 15.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.