Filming Wraps on Joker: Folie a Deux With a New Look at Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn

Joker: Folie a Deux

Todd Phillips has taken to Instagram to confirm that shooting on the movie has wrapped, alongside a new image of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn.

Fanged

Deadline reports Tamera “Tee” Kissen (White Men Can’t Jump 2023, House Party 2023) is attached to star in Fanged, a horror-comedy both written and directed by George Watson and Kapers Williams. Co-starring Selena Anduze, Tyler Abron, Pauline Brown, Mataya Sweeting, Ravyn Rochelle, Ashley Nocera, and Kylie Jordan, the story follows “a group of young vampires celebrating the ‘Blood Day’ of one of their own, Jasmine. After feasting on a local party’s favour during the celebrations, they find themselves in a deadly situation: They are trapped by an invisible barrier that forms out of nowhere and burns them every time they try to escape. Trying their best not to panic, they ration the remaining blood they have collected. But it becomes clear that if they do not feed soon, they will all perish. As the days wear on and their chances of escape diminish, the vampires unleash the true monsters inside them all.”

Compulsion

Deadline also reports Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Charlotte Kirk will star in Compulsion, a new project from director Neil Marshall said to be “inspired by notable erotic thrillers of the ’80s and ’90s” like “Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, and Single White Female.” The film will concern “the dynamically twisted relationship between two women, as both become embroiled in a series of horrific murders on the island of Malta.” The outlet specifies Kirk’s character, Diana, “is described as a flamboyant and ruthless thief,” while Sieklucka’s Evie is “a seemingly innocent young woman with a troubled past and a dark secret.”

Organ Trail

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the upcoming horror-western, Organ Trail, has been rated “R” for “strong violence, language, and some sexual references.”

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

DiscussingFilm has eight new character posters from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

Evil Dead Rise

The Necronomicon is found inside the walls of a Los Angeles apartment building in a new clip from Evil Dead Rise.

Migration

Illumination has released a teaser for Migration, its new film about a family of ducks written by White Lotus creator Mike White.

Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar

We also have a trailer for an indie sci-fi film starring Michael Paré and Olivier Gruner as scavengers looking to bankroll an expensive procedure that would bring a dead friend back to life.

Pauline

Deadline reports Disney+ has given the green light to Pauline, a German series following “an 18-year-old who accidentally becomes pregnant from a one-night stand with the devil himself.” Sira-Anna Faal, Ludger Bökelmann, and Lukas von Horbatschewsky are attached to star.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

In honour of “First Contact Day,” the official Star Trek Twitter page has also released eight new character posters of the Strange New Worlds cast.

Yellowjackets

Spoiler TV has photos from “Old Wounds,” the fourth episode of Yellowjackets’ second season. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Showtime

Photo: Showtime

Photo: Showtime

Photo: Showtime

Photo: Showtime

Photo: Showtime

The Flash

Finally, Oliver Queen, Wally West, and Bloodwork return to The Flash in a new trailer for the ninth episode of the show’s final season.

