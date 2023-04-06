How to Get Unlimited Mobile Data for Half Price for Three Months

Trying out Australia’s only mobile plan with unlimited data just got cheaper. Felix Mobile is currently running a promotion for new signups that knocks 50 per cent off the cost of your first three months with them if you sign up for a plan before May 2023.

Felix mobile plans

While this deal is only available to new customers, all you need to do to take advantage of it is the promo code FELIX50. Remember to use that discount code at checkout and you’ll score your next three months of unlimited mobile data for half the usual price.

Unlike most other mobile providers, Felix Mobile doesn’t have a diverse roster of different postpaid and prepaid plans to suit different needs. Instead, it’s just got the one. Priced at $35 per month, a Felix Mobile subscription includes unlimited local calls and texts, 4G coverage anywhere you would be covered by Vodafone and unlimited downloads and uploads.

If you sign up for that plan using the code above, you’ll be paying just $17.50 per month rather than the usual $35 per month. That works out to be around $52 of savings overall, with the regular rating kicking back in for your fourth month of Felix Mobile onwards.

The only other catch to the headline here is that gigabyte guzzlers will be subject to a speed limit of 20Mpbs. You won’t be able to hotspot your household internet anytime soon but your connection should be fast enough for more everyday connectivity needs.

If you need to phone home, Felix Mobile does offer international calls as an optional add-on for an extra $5 per month. That sum gets you unlimited calls and texts to 40 selected destinations, with the full list available on the Felix Mobile website.

There aren’t any other mobile providers out there that can match both Felix Mobile’s current discount and appealing promise of endless data. Still, there are a few good options out there right now for those who desire a mobile plan that offers enough data to download a couple of Call of Duty titles.

How does Felix compare?

The widget below provides a good snapshot of mobile plans with over 100GB of data and how Felix Mobile compares to them in terms of price.

For those not feeling it when it comes to Felix Mobile, our pick of the lot is probably the Circles.Life 100GB plan. This plan is currently discounted down to $39 per month if you use the code WO105FOR39 at checkout.

Despite the name, this particular Circles.Life mobile plan actually includes 105GB of monthly data. It’ll revert to the regular price after twelve months, but so long as you sign up before the end of April, you’ll still be able to save $72 off the yearly cost of sticking with the plan.

