The Tesla Model 3 Just Became Slightly More Affordable in Australia

The Australian prices of the Tesla Model 3 and the Model Y have gone down, as price fluctuations continue across the world for Elon Musk-owned car company.

As spotted by Car Advice, the Model 3 and the Model Y, which were subjected to several price increases in 2022, have had their prices dropped as of April 4.

The Tesla Model 3 now starts at $60,900 (was $64,300), whereas the Model Y now starts at $68,900 (was $69,300). All configurations of the Model 3 and the Model Y are subject to this price drop.

Additionally, the Tesla Model Y long-range model is now available for order in Australia, starting at $81,900.

We’ve got detailed information about every Tesla model below.

Every Tesla available in Australia

By far the most successful electric car company is Tesla. Led by “Technoking” (yes, that’s what Tesla calls its CEO) Elon Musk, we’re likely to see the Tesla name for years to come.

With several new vehicles on the way, including the very memeable Tesla Cybertruck (which might not pass ADR), we’ve put together an article on every Tesla you can currently buy in Australia.

Tesla currently offers four vehicles in Australia – the Model S, the Model 3, the Model X and the Model Y. These are all available at separate price points and, fun fact, spell out S3XY (this blew my mind when I first realised it). Let’s go through them.

The Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S sedan is the flagship (flag car?) of the Tesla range, capable of reaching 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds with a max expected range of 652 kilometres.

The Tesla Model S costs $147,990 in Australia (before additional costs), although the Tesla Model S Plaid edition costs $186,990 (this comes with higher specs, including zero to 100km/h in 2.1 seconds, but a lower range of 632 kilometres). If you’ve got the money to burn and want an electric vehicle with high performance, the Tesla Model S is your answer.

These prices are accurate as of the last time we checked, however glancing over the Tesla website now, it would appear that pricing information for the Model S is no longer available.

The Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the cheapest Tesla available in Australia at the moment. Starting at $60,900 for the RWD (before additional costs), the Tesla Model 3 is capable of reaching 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, with a maximum range of 491 kilometres. The Long Range model is capable of zero to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds with a maximum range of 614 kilometres, whereas the Performance model is capable of zero to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, with a maximum range of 567 kilometres.

The Tesla Model 3 starts at $60,900, whereas the Tesla Model 3 Long Range costs $73,900 and the Tesla Model 3 Performance costs $86,900.

The Tesla Model X

An SUV with falcon-wing doors for the backseats, the Tesla Model X is the biggest Tesla in the range, perfect for families and anyone who typically carries a lot in their car. The Model X is capable of 560 kilometres on a single charge and can reach 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. The Tesla Model X Plaid version can travel 536 kilometres without needing a recharge and gets to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds.

The Model X starts at $165,990 (before additional costs) whereas the Model X Plaid starts at $174,990.

These prices are accurate as of the last time we checked, however glancing over the Tesla website now, it would appear that pricing information for the Model X is no longer available.

The Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is now available for order in Australia in three configurations. The Tesla Model Y starts at $68,900 for the RWD model, $81,900 for the long-range, dual-motor model and $94,900 for the performance AWD model.

The RWD model is capable of about 455km range and zero to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds, whereas the long-range model is capable of a 533 km range and zero to 100km/h in 5 seconds. The performance model is capable of about 514km range and zero to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Should I buy a new Tesla in Australia?

If you want the feeling of a new car, don’t let anything stop you from purchasing a new Tesla. That being said, just be aware that you could end up waiting weeks or months for your car to arrive. Though suspected to be lower quality, a new car goes a long way.

As of February 2023, The Driven reports that new Model 3s take between one and three months to be delivered. This is down from the all-time high set in 2022 of up to 12 months, but obviously, be prepared for it to take longer than three months.

What incentives are available to me if I want to buy a Tesla?

Good question! Some Australian states and territories (in particular NSW, Queensland, Western Australia, Victoria and the ACT) offer incentive programs if you want to buy a new electric vehicle. Incentives and programs vary from state to state, so it’s best to read up on what is available to you before making a purchase.

What are some Tesla Model 3 alternatives?

Although the Tesla Model 3 offers one of the best cost-to-range electric vehicles in Australia, don’t think that there aren’t other options. The Polestar 2, which we reviewed, is worth considering, as is the MG ES EV, which is currently the cheapest electric car in the country (if cost is your biggest concern, but be aware of its shorter range).

What other Tesla cars are coming to Australia?

The new Tesla Roadster is planned for Australia (or you can pick up a second-hand original model) but we’ll wait for more solid news on that, considering it isn’t available anywhere in the world just yet.

This article has been updated since it was first published.