Every New EV Making Its Way to Australia

Electric vehicles are the future of cars. Although there aren’t all that many available internationally, there are a fair amount of electric cars coming to Australia – we usually just have to wait longer than the rest of the world.

“But what EVs will be available for purchase over the next few years?” I hear you ask. Well, we’ve scraped together a little list of all the EVs Australians could soon get their hands on, and a bit of info about those companies you may not have heard of before.

Below you’ll find every electric car coming to Australia over the next few years (or at least the ones that have been confirmed). If you’re looking for EVs you can purchase in Australia right now, there’s a whole other list for that.

Every EV coming to Australia in 2023

Here’s every electric car that’s yet to be released in Australia in 2023 (we’ll update this list as launch dates become available). If you think we’ve forgotten about anything, let us know. Keep in mind that release dates are always changing and that we’re only listing electric vehicles – not hybrids or PHEVs.

Audi Q8 E-Tron: H2 2023

H2 2023 BYD hatchback (name TBC): mid-2023

mid-2023 BYD sedan (name TBC): H2 2023

H2 2023 Cupra Born: April 2023

April 2023 Fiat 500e: July 2023

July 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Q4 2023

Q4 2023 GWM Ora: April 2023

April 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric 2024: 2023

2023 Kia EV9: H2 2023

H2 2023 Lexus RZ450e: Mid-2023

Mid-2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE: Q3 2023

Q3 2023 MG 4: Q3 2023

Q3 2023 Peugeot e-2008 Hatch: Q3 2023

Q3 2023 Polestar 2 2024 Revision : 2023

2023 Renault Megan E-Tech SUV: H2 2023

H2 2023 Skoda Enyaq SUV: H2 2023

H2 2023 Subaru Solterra : mid-2023

: mid-2023 Toyota bZ4X SUV: mid-2023

mid-2023 Volkswagen ID.4 SUV: Q4 2023

Every EV coming to Australia after 2023

Here’s every electric vehicle headed to Australia after 2023. Again, if you think we’ve forgotten any vehicle, let us know.

BYD ute (name TBC): 2024

2024 BYD small SUV (name TBC): 2024

2024 Kia EV9: TBA

TBA Polestar 3: early 2024

early 2024 Polestar 4: 2024

2024 Porsche Macan EV: 2024

2024 Renault 5 Hatch: late 2023

late 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 Hatch: 2024

2024 Volkswagen ID.5 SUV: 2024

What are these electric car brands I haven’t heard about?

No doubt there are a handful of brands on this list that you haven’t heard of. That’s because many of these brands are either startups or satellite companies owned by bigger manufacturers. Here are some quick explainers on some of these lesser-known brands.

BYD – BYD (or “Build Your Dreams”) is a Chinese manufacturing company owned by BYD Co. LTD. It specialises in EVs, with some models to be sold in Australia through a third-party importer.

– BYD (or “Build Your Dreams”) is a Chinese manufacturing company owned by BYD Co. LTD. It specialises in EVs, with some models to be sold in Australia through a third-party importer. Cupra – Cupra is a brand owned by Spanish car company Seat, which is owned by Volkswagen. The company will be launching an electric car in Australia sometime soon.

– Cupra is a brand owned by Spanish car company Seat, which is owned by Volkswagen. The company will be launching an electric car in Australia sometime soon. Genesis – Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai, based in South Korea. With a focus on luxury cars, Genesis produces some higher-end electric cars.

– Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai, based in South Korea. With a focus on luxury cars, Genesis produces some higher-end electric cars. Polestar – Polestar is a Swedish brand owned by Volvo and is dedicated to producing electric luxury cars.

Will electric cars be more affordable in Australia in the future?

Electric cars are set to be more affordable in the future, but at the moment, they tend to lean on the more expensive side. Cheap electric cars currently tend to range between $45,000 and $60,000 in Australia, however, electric cars from brands like BYD, Hyundai and MG will (hopefully) bring prices down with a focus on affordability.

Why do EVs take longer to arrive on the Australian market?

A few reasons. A big reason is that we don’t have fuel-efficiency standards, and that means manufacturers prioritise their electric vehicles in other markets. However, this is likely to change in 2023.

The chip shortage also had a big impact on car wait times in 2022. Because Australia’s car market is comparatively smaller than other countries, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for some cars to come to Australia, but for those that do, they’re likely in smaller batches or have long wait times.

Why don’t we know the exact dates?

Because it’s hard to pin down when an electric car is due for release in Australia, unfortunately. Shipping issues come up, logistics issues come into play and really it’s just hard to get an exact date a lot of the time. When manufacturers give more precise dates, we’ll add them in.

Additionally, manufacturers tend to move their release dates around a lot. BYD, for example, was originally looking at July 2022 to launch its Atto 3 SUV, however, that changed to August as soon as July rolled around.

When will Australian cars go all-electric?

It’s tough to say, but you’ll likely be seeing petrol cars for at least the next few decades (ugh). Plenty of car manufacturers are committing to all-electric vehicles from 2030 onwards, however, how this will affect Australia is still unknown.

One day, if you’re a car owner and don’t rely on public transport, odds are that you’ll end up with an EV. For the moment in Australia though (while prices are dropping and options are rising) the future is waiting.

This article has been updated since it was first published.