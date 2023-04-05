Donald Glover Is Talking About a Return to Star Wars

In a new interview with GQ, Donald Glover has stated that he would “love to return” to the character of Lando Calrissian. Glover took on the mantle of the role in Solo: A Star Wars Story back in 2018, and says now that it was “dope to play [Calrissian]. It was really fun.”

In the interview Glover described Lando as “pulply” and “elastic” because so much of his backstory and motivations are unknown. When he spoke with Billy Dee Williams, who originated the character, about how he should approach the role in the film, Williams’ advice was “just be charming.”

Eventually Glover says that he “would love to play Lando again. It was a fun time.” He also mentioned that, the return would have to come about “the right way.” The actor hints at a return, saying “we’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”