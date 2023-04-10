Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy Shares a Fanciful New Trailer

Just because Disney is releasing Peter Pan & Wendy straight to Disney+, it doesn’t want you to think any less of what it’s describing as an “epic movie event.” A new trailer suggests this latest release from David Lowery — the director of the noted visual feast The Green Knight — will indeed be cramming as much epic as it can into your TV set.

Peter Pan & Wendy is inspired by both the J.M. Barrie novel and Disney’s own 1953 animated film, and you can see all the iconic moments, characters, and visual flourishes that implies, with top-notch special effects bringing everything to life. It also looks like this take on the story will put particular emphasis on its familiar theme of growing up vs. not growing up (Captain Hook, played by Jude Law, gets called out for being so incredibly old) — and the passage of time implied by the dreaded Tick Tock has rarely sounded so doom-filled. Still, there’s plenty of whimsy at play here, and it looks like a ton of pirate shenanigans too.

With a cast that also includes Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk and Jim Gaffigan, Peter Pan & Wendy starts streaming April 28 on Disney+.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.