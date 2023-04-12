Deadpool 3 to Bring Back Colossus and Morena Baccarin

The Deadpool reunion continues! Hot on the heels of the news that Karan Soni’s Dopinder and Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al would be back for Deadpool 3, Deadline reports both Morena Baccarin, who plays Wade Wilson’s romantic partner Vanessa, and Stefan Kapičić’s stalwart X-Man BFF Colossus will also return to deal with Ryan Reynolds’ beloved/annoying hero in the threequel.

That’s pretty much it, really, although it may be notable that Deadpool 3 seems to be operating under Deadpool business as usual despite the fact the movies are now owned by Marvel Studios following Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2019. Of course, Deadpool 3 also isn’t coming out until 2024 (the second movie premiered in 2018, for the record), so that’s still plenty of time for twitchy Marvel Studios and/or Disney execs to start getting nervous about the idea of releasing an R-rated superhero film — especially one now presumably set in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. To be determined!

