These Were March’s Coolest and Weirdest Gadgets

March is now over, and although the month rarely brings much in terms of trade shows or major product announcements (aside from the tail end of Mobile World Congress, this year) it does herald the start of Autumn, and new beginnings, and plenty of new weird and wonderful gadgets.

Last month brought us everything from a battery-powered microwave that can provide a hot meal while you’re spending a weekend glamping, to a battery-powered cooler that can instead keep all of your snacks and drinks cold during a day at the beach. We rounded up 37 of our favourites, including a handful of things we got to review.

Makita Cordless Microwave

Image: Makita

Yearning for a hot lunch at work but there’s no microwave or power cord in sight? Makita’s new cordless microwave is a solution to both of those problems. Instead of requiring AC, it draws power from a pair of Makita XGT 40-volt rechargeable batteries, allowing it to heat up to 11 meals, or 20 drinks — assuming neither are completely frozen. The 9 kg microwave isn’t exactly lightweight, and at launch it’s only going to be available in Japan. It’s also got a steep price tag of around $800).

Ember Baby Bottle System

Image: Ember

Ember is taking the battery-powered heating technology it developed for its self-heating cups and mugs and bringing it to a new audience not yet dependent on caffeine to get through the day. The Ember Baby Bottle System pairs proprietary baby bottles (compatible with the most popular brands of nipples on the market) with a charging puck that can heat 178 m of milk or formula to 37 degrees in about five minutes’ time. A full charge can heat two full bottles, but that convenience comes with a $630 price tag.

Reviewed: HTC Vive XR Elite

The HTC Vive XR Elite is the powerful VR headset that enthusiasts have been waiting for. Noticeably smaller than the Quest 2 with a gorgeous 4K display, along with a terrific approach to battery management and eye alignment, the XR Elite feels like the next step for VR gamers. At the $2,099 price point, it’ll struggle to attract the same crowd as the sub-$700 Meta Quest 2, but it will make sense to VR lovers who have stuck with the platform for some time and are looking to upgrade their hardware.

OtoSet Ear Cleaning System

It turns out the easiest way to improve how your favourite headphones sound is to simply make sure your ears are clean. But why struggle with all the manual labour of Q-Tips, which you shouldn’t really be cleaning your ears with anyway, when the OtoSet Ear Cleaning System can do all the work for you. They look like headphones, but instead of pumping sound waves into your ears, they pump in a cleaning solution that breaks down wax, then suck it back out into a disposable container. At $US3,059, they’re not cheap, but they’re actually designed for “use by healthcare professionals only.”

Joel Hartlaub’s Self-Firing Foam Darts

Looking for the ultimate element of surprise when harassing your co-workers? Joel Hartlaub of the YouTube channel Joel Creates came up with an incredibly clever design for foam darts, the kind usually fired from toy blasters, that are able to fire themselves through internal mechanisms relying on springs and even explosive flash cotton.

Reviewed: reMarkable Type Folio Keyboard Case

Photo: Andrew Liszewski | Gizmodo

reMarkable showed the world that E Ink wasn’t just for reading; it could also be a digital substitute for pen and paper. Last month, the company further expanded the capabilities of its reMarkable 2 e-note with the Type Folio keyboard case, allowing notes to be quickly typed using a compact keyboard that perfectly integrated with the electronic paper tablet. It was sleek, but we found the key layout to be a little cramped, and its $299 price to be steep for an already expensive e-note.

Reviewed: The Model Y Performance

When we reviewed the Tesla Model Y back in June 2022, it was the standard RWD version. We didn’t really touch on the driving feel of the car, mostly because it was a non-issue. It wasn’t incredible, but it wasn’t bad, either. It’s a heavy car, but it’s stable on the road. But this is the area where the Tesla Model Y Performance changes the most – and Zac has been converted. He reckons it’s the most pleasant car he’s driven in a long time.

Sony ZV-E1 Vlogging Camera

Sony continues to position its smaller, mirrorless cameras as tools for content creators, particularly vloggers, but its new ZV-E1 is the first to offer interchangeable lenses and a 35mm full-frame sensor inside. The sensor, along with AI-powered features including autofocus that recognises people and animals in a shot and automatic reframing capabilities for creators lacking a dedicated camera operator, should help step up the quality of the ZV-E1’s video content. But with a $3,799 price tag and coming without a bundled lens, it’s also the priciest Sony ZV camera to date.

Reviewed: Sonos Era 300

Photo: Florence Ion | Gizmodo

“Spatial audio” is the consumer tech industry’s favourite buzzword at the moment, and a big selling point of Sonos’ Era 300 speaker, its first non-soundbar with Dolby Atmos support, which promises to fill a room with sound using four tweeters all firing in different directions, plus a pair of subwoofers. It sounds great, which is not terribly surprising for a $749 speaker, but filling a room with multiple Era 300s for a surround sound experience quickly gets expensive. Sonos’ latest and greatest is also better suited for those fully immersed in the Apple ecosystem, as it lacks access to Google Assistant, as well as Google Casting, forcing Android users to control it through the Sonos app.

8BitDo’s Controllers Finally Support Apple Devices

Image: 8BitDo

8BitDo produces some of the best third-party wireless controllers out there, and a recent announcement from the company made them even better. Six 8BitDo controllers (with more to follow in the future) got free software updates, finally making them completely compatible with Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV.

Reviewed: Yellow iPhone 14

In September, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 range, comprising the 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. When reviewing the iPhone 14, we declared it was a device in search of a reason to exist. In hindsight, that was a little harsh. So, with the release of the iPhone 14 in yellow, we took the opportunity to give the cheapest iPhone in the 14 range another chance at winning us over. And it did.

Qualcomm Announces the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2

Image: Qualcomm

Although not as powerful as Qualcomm’s flagship processors, the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 promises to be a versatile mid-range chip offering clock speeds up to 2.91 Ghz and compatibility with up to 16GB of RAM, making it useful in non-smartphone devices, including the ever-growing market of handheld game-streaming consoles.

A Nintendo GameCube Made (Mostly) From Lego

It can be heartbreaking to watch classic consoles get torn apart by hardware hackers, but we’re very much in support of Peter Knetter, who transferred the guts of a real GameCube into a DIY GameCube made entirely from Lego. It’s still fully functional, although their attempt to make a Lego GameCube controller could definitely use a second pass.

Grab Shell Transforming Keyboard Controller

Gif: dotBravo

The flexibility of where we can use our mobile devices, like smartphones, has spoiled us to the point where we’ll grumble and complain when we have to sit at a desk to use a proper keyboard. With the Grab Shell keyboard, a desk isn’t a necessity, as it can be transformed into a handheld keyboard complete with a full QWERTY layout, lots of customisable buttons, and even a trackball for controlling a cursor. But is typing during a bathroom break worth over $500 to you?

Reviewed: Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+

Photo: Florence Ion | Gizmodo

Looking for some of the best mobile hardware that Samsung has to offer but don’t want to spend $2,649 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Both the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23 and 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+ feature the same Super AMOLED, FullHD+, 120Hz screen technology as the Ultra, but with price tags a few hundred bucks cheaper. Both alternatives do come with other concessions, including the S23 not offering ultra wide-band support and battery life limitations, but if you’re an Android user wanting the best screen tech on the market, both of these smartphones will deliver.

Logitech Zone Learn Headphones

Image: Logitech

Most headphones designed for kids don’t actually seem very well designed. More often than not, they’re just smaller versions of headphones for adults, but the new Logitech Zone Learn were created from the ground up with younger users in mind. Not only are they tough but repairable with various parts that can be easily swapped out, but they can also be easily wiped clean when dirty, and lack any and all buttons that could make for an unwanted distraction.

Reviewed: Logitech Brio 300

Staying on Logitech for a sec and we also reviewed the Logitech Brio 300, with Bella saying this little gadget has managed to turn her pro-webcam. Sure, it doesn’t offer the very best specs, but if you’re realistic considering its price (it’s $129.95), you still have a fully-functioning, gets-the-job-done webcam that should satisfy your basic needs. It’s not meant for live streams, but for the average professional who wants to be depicted in a better light, it ticks all the boxes.

Anker EverFrost Electric Cooler

Image: Anker

The only thing harder to find at a remote campsite than a power outlet is a fresh source of ice. Anker’s upcoming EverFrost cooler doesn’t need either, at least for up to 42 hours, as it features a built-in rechargeable battery powering its refrigeration unit that keeps the interior, and everything you pack inside it, cold. Anker’s bringing it to consumers through a Kickstarter, but at almost $US800 for the smallest model, it’s even more expensive than a Yeti.

Reviewed: Husqvarna automower

Earlier this month we reviewed the Husqvarna 405X Automower, a little Roomba-style gadget that just hangs out in your backyard constantly munching on your grass to keep it trimmed to the length you want. It mows complicated lawns up to 600 square metres and can be controlled fully via an app. The Husqvarna 405X Automower has an RRP of $2,679.

Viewsonic X1-4K and X2-4K ‘Designed for Xbox’ Projectors

Image: Viewsonic

Viewsonic has partnered with Microsoft for a pair of new projectors that not only arrive with the ‘Designed for Xbox’ stamp of approval, but a black design with green accents as well, so they won’t clash with your console. We actually recommend the short-throw X2-4K over the standard X1-4K model, as it offers much brighter performance, and there’s no risk of someone blocking the projector’s image.

You Can Store Your Data on YouTube as Digital Noise

Will humanity ever have enough digital storage? It seems unlikely, but YouTuber HistidineDwarf came up with a clever way to take advantage of Google’s vast cloud storage capabilities without having to pay for the privilege. Instead of uploading files to Google Drive, they compressed them to a single file and encoded them into a video uploaded to YouTube that ends up looking like random noise. The downsides: it’s incredibly slow, and the video files being uploaded are four times larger than the original data encoded within.

Nothing Ear (2) Wireless Earbuds

Image: Nothing

Nothing might still be a relatively young company, but it’s old enough to have released the first follow-up to one of its existing products, the Ear (2) wireless earbuds. Nothing promises improved sound, improved active noise cancellation, and even improved battery life, but the best feature might be the personalisation features, which customise how a user hears their content depending on where the buds are being used.

JMGO N1 Ultra

Gif: JMGO

The most important spec to be aware of when buying a projector is how bright it is. You can find projectors online for just a few hundred bucks, but you’ll be restricted to using them in dark, windowless rooms. The JMGO N1 Ultra, which launched on Kickstarter for just $US1,099, boasts an impressive 4,000 ANSI lumens of brightness, plus a design with a built-in gimbal that makes it easy to perfectly position and align the projection.

Reviewed: Anbernic RG35XX

Photo: Andrew Liszewski | Gizmodo

Looking for a handheld that can play the thousands of 8 and 16-bit retro games that made the ‘80s and ‘90s awesome? We found that while the Anbernic RG35XX wasn’t the most powerful handheld retro gaming machine out there, it easily handled everything from the PS1, SNES, Genesis, and more. It also continued Anbernic’s trend of churning out very solid and reliable hardware.

IKEA Vappeby Portable Bluetooth Speaker

IKEA continues its expansion into consumer electronics but without the DIY products that made it famous. Its Vappeby Bluetooth speaker boasts IP65 dust and water resistance so you can hang it in your shower and have quick one-button access to Spotify. IKEA promises up to 80 hours of battery life with the volume kept at 50%, so if you do intend to use it in the shower, and actually hear it over the sound of running water, you can expect to charge it more frequently.

Reviewed: Ayaneo Geek

Photo: Chris Coke / Gizmodo

Looking for an incredibly powerful handheld gaming system that runs Microsoft Windows out of the box and don’t mind paying a premium for the privilege? Powered by a AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, the Ayaneo Geek feels like a pro version of the Valve Steam Deck, and is priced that way, too, starting at $1,699, with the model we tested offering specs boosting that to over $2,000. Yes, that is expensive for a mobile PC you can’t also easily use as a productivity tool (although it’s certainly possible to do so), but the Geek offers excellent gaming performance, paired with a lovely seven-inch, 1,920×1,200 screen.

Reviewed: Razer Blade 16

Photo: Jackie Thomas / Gizmodo

Razer likes to position its hardware with a design-focused premium along the lines of Apple, and the Razer Blade 16 certainly earns a “Macbook of gaming laptops” nickname with an aluminium unibody housing and an absolutely massive touchpad. But you won’t find Apple silicon inside it. The Blade 16 we tested was powered by an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 handling graphics, allowing the laptop to play most games at full 4K resolutions without an issue. And with a price tag starting at $6,000 for the model we reviewed), it even feels like you’re paying the Apple tax, too.

Cocoa Press 3D Chocolate Printer

Decades after their introduction, 3D printers have really only found their niche as industrial tools, letting companies quickly churn out prototype iterations for testing. But the Cocoa Press could finally help 3D printing go mainstream, because instead of melted plastic, it creates things from melted chocolate, which solidify into intricately detailed objects that are completely edible.

DJI Goggles Integra and RC Motion 2 Controller

Image: DJI

Making the DJI Avata FPV drone an even better proposition for those just getting into drone flying, DJI has updated its Goggles 2 video headset to the Goggles Integra, which integrates the battery pack onto the back of the headstrap, eliminating any dangling wires. DJI also updated its motion control flight stick with the RC Motion 2 controller, which includes a much-improved joystick and a trigger allowing for easy transitions to reverse flight.

Custom Dual Screen Game Boy Advance SP

Had Nintendo’s designers decided to cannibiaize the GBA SP to create the dual-screen Nintendo DS, it probably would have looked a lot like this custom creation shown off by the YouTube channel Gameboy Custom. The creation looks polished enough to have come from Nintendo itself, but its bizarre ergonomics help explain why Nintendo went a completely different route for the DS.

Nighthawk RS700 Wifi 7 Router

Image: Netgear

Are you proud of your home’s recently upgraded wifi 6E wireless network? Too bad, because company’s like Netgear are already introducing wifi 7 hardware, despite the standard not being officially finalised yet. So why should you spend another $US700 ($972) on wifi upgrades? The usual promises: faster speeds, less congestion, and bragging rights over your nerdy friends.

Reviewed: HP Dragonfly Pro

Photo: Jackie Thomas / Gizmodo

If you’re looking for a laptop that just works, and one that doesn’t have you pouring through support forums trying to figure out why this or that feature isn’t working, the HP Dragonfly Pro allows users to quickly pull up a chat with an IT pro, although at an added monthly cost. Even if you don’t pay for the extra help, the Dragonfly Pro is a solid Windows machine, but you’ll want to avoid the cheaper Chromebook model, which cuts battery life from 11 hours down to barely six.

The Nintendo Wii U and 3DS eShops Close For Good

Photo: Gizmodo

Speaking of Nintendo’s handhelds, March also marked the end of a very specific era, as the company officially shut down access to its eShop for the Wii U and 3DS/2DS line of consoles. As of March 27, games can no longer be purchased digitally on any of those devices, but software updates and DLC will still be available, and purchases made before March 27 can be downloaded again in the future.

Improving an LCD Screen’s Contrast By Stacking Two of Them Together

OLED screens far outperform LCD displays when it comes to contrast ratio, but you pay a premium for the improved performance. What if there was a way to make an LCD look as good as an OLED panel? It turns out there is, if you don’t mind quite a bit of DIY finagling. Matt Perks from the YouTube channel DIY Perks was able to create a dual-layer LCD display that looks surprisingly good for being hacked hardware.

Solecooler Climfeet Self-Cooling and Heating Insoles

It sounds like an impossible claim, but the Climfeet insoles promise to either warm or cool the wearer’s feet using just the motion of the steps they take. The insoles are made of a grid of sealed bubbles: each having two separate chambers. As the user walks, air is forced back and forth between each chamber, and depending on which side is facing up, it can effectively produce a temperature difference, even if it’s just a few degrees.

Custom Lego Lightsaber

Lego goes out of its way to avoid producing sets based on weapons of war — you’ll never find a traditional Army tank or Air Force fighter jet in its lineup — but maybe if enough of us write to the company with big sad puppy dog eyes, it will cave and turn this remarkably sturdy Lego lightsaber, designed and built by the YouTube channel Brick Science, into a real set.

Holographic Chip Stickers For Your MacBook

For Apple fans envious of their PC pals using laptops plastered in stickers promoting the hardware inside, Vinoth Ragunathan created the equivalent for MacBooks. They sell a collection of holographic stickers featuring the names of Apple’s latest and greatest in-house silicon, which you can use to adorn your laptop and let everyone else in the coffee shop know what’s under the hood of your MacBook.

Casetify The Mandalorian Grogu Collectible AirPods Pro Case

If you struggle to take care of your wireless earbuds, or just find yourself often frustrated when the charging case disappears deep into your bag, Casetify’s Grogu case is the solution. It wraps the Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2 in a giant vinyl recreation of Baby Yoda’s head, while still allowing easy access to the buds inside. It’s cute, but is it $100 cute?