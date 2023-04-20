BuzzFeed News Is Shutting Down

BuzzFeed News is closing.

CEO Jonah Peretti announced Buzzfeed is closing in a company-wide memo to staff on Thursday: “We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15% today across our Business, Content, Tech, and Admin teams, and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News.”

“I could have managed these changes better as the CEO of this company and our leadership team could have performed better despite these circumstances,” Peretti wrote.

Peretti said his company will be focusing its news efforts on HuffPost, recently acquired, which has proved to be more lucrative than BuzzFeed News, according to Peretti’s email: “Moving forward, we will have a single news brand in HuffPost, which is profitable, with a loyal direct front page audience.”

“While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we’ve determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organisation,” Peretti wrote. The company recently began experimenting with having artificial intelligence write its viral quizzes.

BuzzFeed News’ shuttering comes on the same day as Insider announced it would lay off 10% of its employees, including unionized writers. The business-focused outlet

