Boy, the Silo Opening Credits Sure Feel Familiar

As a fan of Hugh Howey’s books, I am quite excited to watch Apple TV+’s live-action adaptation of the hit sci-fi series Silo, about the remnants of humanity who have been living in an underground bunker for so long they’ve forgotten why they’re there. But Apple has just revealed the opening credits for the adaptation, and I couldn’t help but note they seem a little… hmm. Just listen — and watch — for yourself.

Here’s composer Atli Örvarsson’s opening to Silo:

And now, for comparison, here’s Westworld, by Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi:

Am I crazy? I don’t think I’m crazy. The music sounds so much alike, from the sinister, increasingly frantic piano to that final chord. (Is it in the same key? I don’t know much about music, but it seems very close if it’s not.) And the visuals, full of languidly moving snippets meant to be evocative of the series and its themes give it the same vibe, even if one’s about robots and the other’s about an extremely vertical nuclear bunker.

This is not a judgment call! If you’re going to compose an opening credits song for a dystopian science fiction TV series, you could do a lot worse than being inspired by the opening for the dystopian science fiction TV series Westworld. But now I’m curious to see how much, if at all, Silo itself will also try to evoke the recently cancelled and dumped HBO series. Given that the Silo series was created and run by Graham Yost, who also did the same for the excellent albeit non-sci-fi series Justified, I’m honestly not particularly worried about it not being good TV, however it shakes out.

Silo premieres on May 5, and stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins.

