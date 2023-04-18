8 of the Best Pet Cameras for Keeping a Watchful Eye on Your Furry Friends

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Many pet owners are filled with dread at the idea of leaving their precious fur baby at home alone. Even if it’s just to go to work. So if you count yourself among the thousands that also suffer from pet separation anxiety, it might be time to invest in a pet camera.

Not only will one allow you to check on their cute little faces all day every day, but a petcam is also a great way to stop Fido from tearing your furniture to shreds every time you leave the house.

Pet cameras are specifically designed to keep watch over your furry friends. Most allow you to interact with your cat or dog via two-way audio, video chat and even dispense treats, so you can minimise those usual pet-teething problems like separation anxiety and boredom.

Whether you have a new puppy, an older cat, or maybe a pet snake, there’s bound to be a pet camera out there to suit your needs and budget. Ahead, we take you through some of the best pet cameras across a range of prices.

Before we get started it’s also worth noting that like any other smart home device that connects to Wi-Fi, you should always be mindful that there’s a chance it could be hacked and compromise your privacy. So always ensure you have the correct privacy measures in place and do your own research before taking the plunge.

READ MORE This Australian App is Basically Uber For Pets [Updated]

Best pet cameras under $100

TP-Link Tapo Pan/Tilt Wi-Fi Camera

While the TP-Link Tapo Camera isn’t a “pet cam” per se, it does do a great job as a budget-friendly alternative. Unlike most pet cameras on this list, this one can rotate the full 360º and tilt itself up and down up to 114º. It’s an important feature, considering that some indoor cameras only surveil the space directly in front of it, which means if your pet moves out of view, you might not catch them scratching the floor or making a mess.

It also features 1080p resolution, advanced night vision up to 30 feet away and provides real-time notifications whenever it detects movement.

Where to buy: Amazon ($59) | Catch ($59) | eBay ($59)

EZVIS Security Camera

Your next great value option is this EZVIZ security camera. It’s best suited to smaller spaces, especially if you’re planning on leaving your furry friend home alone overnight. Since its night vision only extends up to 10 feet, you’ll probably want to keep them in an enclosed space to ensure it tracks them properly. But it can rotate up to 340º and allow you to chat through its two-way speaker, in case you want to reassure your beloved fur child that you’re there with them spiritually.

Where to buy: Amazon ($44.99) | eBay ($71.99) | Mwave ($55)

Best petcams under $300

Reolink Pet Camera

As far as basic pet cameras go, this 5MP Reolink Pet Camera is affordable and does what it says on the lid. You can easily control the camera to rotate 355° horizontally and 50° vertically to scan every corner in the room for your furry friend. It also has night vision capabilities, motion sensor alerts, account sharing and works with Google Assist.

Where to buy: Amazon ($119.99) | eBay ($138.99) | MyDeal ($111.19)

Petcube Cam

Petcube’s pet camera is a Wi-Fi-enabled camera that features 1080p HD video, a 160º wide-angle view, and night vision. You can talk to your pet from anywhere with convenient two-way audio and get real-time notifications for sound and motion alerts (read: know when they’re up to mischief).

PetCube also has its premium Bites 2 version that’s super similar but offers a treat dispenser instead of a laser. It does cost significantly more, but if you’re hoping to interact more intimately with your pets then it’s the way to go.

Where to buy: Amazon ($121.52) | Myer ($89) | PetCircle ($85.95)

EZVIZ C6 4MP PTZ Pet Camera

The EZVIZ pet cam offers sharp 2K+ HD resolution, up to four times zoom and colour night vision that you can control with your phone. It also has motion detection and two-way audio so you can communicate with your little furry babies at the drop of a hat.

Where to buy: Amazon ($149.99) | eBay ($99) | MyDeal ($105.99)

Enabot Indoor Security Pet Monitoring Camera

If your furry friend happens to be a COVID pet and therefore requires more steadfast companionship, the Enabot is the perfect solution. To help lessen the symptoms of separation anxiety, you can control this indoor pet camera from your phone and follow your cat or dog around your house.

As for its specs, it comes with 1080p HD resolution, night vision, two-way audio, motion detection and 24/7 monitoring. The greatest part is that it comes with its own charging dock, so when the Enabot runs out of juice, it will automatically return itself back to recharge. In a way, it almost acts like a robot vacuum cleaner, using TOF technology to avoid bumping into obstacles.

Oh, and if your cat is tearing up your couch, you can activate Enabot’s laser pointer to catch its attention and play with it instead. It’s truly unlike any other pet cam on the market.

Where to buy: Amazon ($179) | Catch ($169) | PetCircle ($187.95)

Best pet cameras $300 and over

Furbo 360 Dog Camera

The Alexa-enabled Furbo Dog Camera is one of the most popular pet cameras on the market. It’s specifically designed for dogs and includes real-time barking alerts, treat tossing capabilities, two-way audio and night vision. It’s also a pretty sleek-looking device so you can happily display it in your lounge room or main area.

Gizmodo Australia writer Isabella Noyes put this dog camera to the test last year and notes that while it was made for pups, it can still operate as an effective camera (and treat tosser) for cats. If you’re after detailed real-time notifications on your pet’s every move, you can sign up for the Furbo Dog Nanny Plan for $9.99/month or $99/year. Depending on what you need to know (it can be a little TMI), Furbo claims its 360 dog camera can detect howling, chewing, running and even pottying.

Where to buy: Amazon ($319) | eBay ($328)

Eufy Pet Dog Camera

The Eufy Pet Camera is simple to use, lightweight and can be remotely controlled from your computer, tablet or smartphone. It features crystal clear picture quality, capturing video in full HD 1080p with AI tracking, a treat tosser and includes a built-in microphone and speaker to allow for two-way audio capabilities.

According to Gizmodo Australia Editor, Asha Barbaschow, it’s not entirely pet-proof if you share your home with a cat burglar that isn’t against breaking it open to get to the delicious treats inside. In her review, she praised its “exceptionally clear” camera tracking, good design and how it compiles daily footage into a highlight reel called “Doggy Diaries”.

Where to buy: The Good Guys ($499) | Kogan ($299.95) | MyDeal ($299.95)