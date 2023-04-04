Aussie Broadband Now Has Uncapped 5G Mobile Plans

Aussie Broadband has introduced uncapped 5G mobile plans. The new plans, Aussie said, are reflective of its modus operandi of being good to people.

“Providing better connectivity to more people sounds like a win-win situation, an important factor for us at Aussie as we strive to live up to our core value: ‘Be good to people’,” Aussie Broadband chief strategy officer Jonathan Prosser said.

“Capping speeds effectively limits customers’ full access to the capabilities of their 5G devices, and the service they are paying us for.

“It therefore doesn’t pass that Aussie test of being good to people.”

In making the announcement, Prosser took us on a ride, reflecting on Steve Jobs’ 2007 iPhone reveal through to 2023, where he said many Australian telcos were offering 5G, just not heaps of it.

“With a market as competitive as the mobile space, we recognised the need to stay on the cutting edge to avoid our customers churning to a better deal elsewhere. The question then becomes, do we match the latest product dreamt up by a competitor? Or is there a different path we could take – one that would better serve our customers?,” he pondered, noting too that since Aussie Broadband started offering 5G, it has seen more and more traffic on the network, therefore increasing its own operational costs to support that demand.

The blog post truly is a ride. But the point is these new uncapped 5G plans. The Fast Track mobile plan will give you 30GB of uncapped 5G for $45 a month. Aussie Broadband has also upgraded its top-tier Future Now plan to include 220GB of uncapped 5G for $70 a month, which is an additional 20GB of data at no extra cost.

“We are so confident these are great deals for everyone, we’re offering the first month free to lighten the burden of switching for both new and existing customers,” Prosser said.

“As lovers of entertainment, haters of the loading circle of doom, and believers in being honest and transparent with customers, we don’t believe 5G should be capped. If you want it – and pay for it – you should get it,” the blog post continues. “Having uncapped plans lets customers fully enjoy the perks of 5G: uploading and downloading at lightning-fast speeds; streaming in high- if not ultra-high definition; and – most of all – having a smooth experience.”

Told you it was glorious.

Here are Aussie Broadband’s other 5G uncapped plans:

