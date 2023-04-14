Amazon’s Plans for MGM Set Their Eyes On Robocop and Stargate

The streaming wars might be in a weird place right now, as all over the place the boom of Content has seemed to slow as studios rebalance their expectations for their platforms’ futures. But that’s not stopping Amazon from going full steam ahead on a swathe of reboots.

Deadline reports that Amazon’s next big streaming push is eying to leverage its 2022 acquisition of MGM, targeting 12 different series owned by the studio to revitalize, both fielding pitches from outside partners interested in those stories, and from talent already within Amazon’s work at Prime Video. While the titles Deadline claims are being considered cut a path as broadly as everything from The Thomas Crown Affair to Legally Blonde, to the intrigue of sci-fi fans everywhere two major landmark series are also on the cards: Robocop and Stargate.

Both series are being allegedly eyes for both film and television adaptations alike, Robocop being eyes firstly for a TV spinoff, and Stargate for a film. Neither of these would be firsts for their respective franchises — although Robocop is best known for its film outings, it of course came to TV in 1994, while in the same year Stargate hit the big screen before going on to be known for its landmark TV entries like SG1. But as Amazon looks to shore up its own place in the streaming world (especially given what we’ve heard about audiences for its all-in bet on Lord of the Rings with Rings of Power), these moves are likely just going to be the early beginnings for the company.

