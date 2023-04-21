All of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 Comes to Life in a Single Poster

Though Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently underway, many of us are still wrapping our heads around Phase 4. Starting in January 2021 and running through November 2022, Phase 4 included 18 total stories, which is almost as much as the entire 11-year MCU before it. Some of those were movies, some were streaming shows, others were streaming specials. Plus, there was no real event to put a bow on everything, so there’s just a lot lingering out there.

How much exactly? Well, let’s leave the visuals up to 100% Soft. The artist (real name Truck Torrence) best known for his Twitter emojis and Dumpster Fire toys just created a poster featuring all the major characters from Phase 4. That includes 184 emojis, running from 1950s Wanda in WandaVision all the way through Kevin Bacon himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Check it out.

Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios

That’s the good news. The better news is, the poster is available for sale.

The 24 x 36 inch giclée costs $US70 ($97) and will be available beginning at 1 p.m. EST on Friday, April 21 at 100soft.shop (U.S. and Canada only, unfortunately). It’s an edition of 175. For $US75 ($104), you get the poster and an exclusive Defender Strange Enamel Pin.

Here are a few more detailed images. Which is your favourite?

Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios

Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios

Image: 100% Soft/Marvel Studios

