12 Wild Moments From Trump’s Historic Indictment Day

Well, the day has come. As much of the country waited on pins and needles over the past few weeks for the indictment of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, Tuesday, April 4, 2o23 became the day that Trump officially was arraigned in Manhattan.

Naturally there was plenty of pushback from Trump’s supporters, who appeared in Manhattan in a crowd that was less than a fraction of what could have potentially been January 6: Part 2. The protests occurred both at Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan and at the Manhattan Criminal Court in Lower Manhattan following Trump’s arrival in the city yesterday. In a city as liberal as New York, counter protests were also fruitful, with surprise appearances by Republican senators — and Trump lackies — Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos being cut short by those not interested in putting up with their hot breath.

After Trump migrated from Trump Tower to 100 Centre Street in Downtown Manhattan, he sat in a court room with his legal counsel. There, he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges, sending his case to a trial.

1. NYPD Officers prepare for the turnout of Trump supporters protesting the arraignment

Image: John Moore, Getty Images

2. Right-wing demonstrators begin to gather outside the Manhattan courthouse and Trump Tower

Image: Drew Angerer, Getty Images

3. Fake ads about special guest star Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) were hung in Lower Manhattan

Image: Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

4. Protestors clashed (quite literally) over the truth

BREAKING: MASSIVE banner displayed in front of Manhattan Courthouse reading “Trump Lies All the Time” prompts a fight between those gathered in front #TrumpIndictment pic.twitter.com/bcX9IG3Qsp — Meech Memez (@MeechMemez) April 4, 2023

5. Protestors protesting the protestors appeared seemingly in greater numbers and with better costumes and signs

Image: Spencer Platt, Getty Images

6. MTG is chased away by counter protestors, many of whom were blowing whistles

Not exactly the MAGA welcome mat Marjorie Taylor Greene expected. It’s NYC, not the boonies.#TrumpArraignment pic.twitter.com/6itcGTprHA — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 4, 2023

7. Exiled to a van, MTG compares Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus in an interview with her boyfriend

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): “Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered.” pic.twitter.com/dSOeHvRnDE — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2023

8. Representative (and alleged former drag queen) George Santos (R-NY) is also chased away by counter protestors

Image: Drew Angerer, Getty Images

9. A couple got married the same day at the Manhattan Courthouse

Good morning from downtown Manhattan where this lovely couple is getting married right next door to the media scrum waiting for the Trump indictment. pic.twitter.com/vJxcxZDgKX — Soo Youn (@lalasoo) April 4, 2023

10. Around 1:30 p.m. EST, Trump departed Trump Tower ahead of his arraignment in Lower Manhattan

Image: Scott Olson, Getty Images

11. Truth Social founder Donald Trump becomes the first former president in history to face criminal charges

Image: Kena Betancur, Getty Images

12. Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges