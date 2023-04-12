12 of Twitter’s Best Jokes and Memes About Elon Musk’s Blue Check Apocalypse

Since the beginning of Elon Musk’s reign at Twitter, he’s threatened to remove the legacy verification — signified by a white check in a blue circle beside the account name — that predated his tenure. Musk even set April 1st as the date for the purge, which came and went without any changes, either because of ineptitude or a half-effort April Fools joke. But on April 20th — 4/20, lol, ugh — he actually did it.

Nearly all of the estimated 407k legacy verified Twitter accounts lost their check marks. The only exceptions were newly unveiled Twitter Blue subscribers — and a few befuddled celebrities including Stephen King and Lebron James. Musk later said he’s paying for their subscriptions personally, something neither star seems to want.

As with all of Musk’s controversial changes to the internet’s favourite/least favourite social media site, Twitter responded with a delectable selection of memes. Scammers also seem to be taking the opportunity to impersonate prominent figures and organisations that lost their check marks.

Click through for Twitter’s best jokes memes about the blue check apocalypse.

I don’t know which one to kill

Screenshot: Gizmodo / Twitter

Looks fun

Screenshot: Gizmodo / Twitter

Even the federal government is in on the dunkfest

Screenshot: Gizmodo / Twitter

Tasty

Screenshot: Gizmodo / Twitter

Feels like the user interface changes everyday

Screenshot: Gizmodo / Twitter

We’re all Mariah today.

Screenshot: Gizmodo / Twitter

Not you too, Elmo

Screenshot: Gizmodo / Twitter

He’s a maverick

Screenshot: Gizmodo / Twitter

This is fine.

Screenshot: Gizmodo / Twitter

Let’s get down to business

Screenshot: Gizmodo / Twitter

Same Dexter, same

Screenshot: Gizmodo / Twitter

Never heard of her