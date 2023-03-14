‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Yes, Reddit Is Down

Nikki Main

Nikki Main

Published 2 hours ago: March 15, 2023 at 7:20 am -
Filed to:crowdsourcing
redditsocialmediasoftwaretwitterwebsiteswikisworldwideweb
Yes, Reddit Is Down
Image: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Reddit users started complaining about major outages at around 6 a.m. AEDT on Wednesday. The complaints first started rolling in at about 2:45 p.m. with only 11 people reporting outages, but by 6:30 a.m., that number rose to more than 49,000.

Roughly 52% of the complaints report a recurring problem with the app, while 35% complain of outages on the website, and 14% say they are receiving a server error.

On Twitter, Reddit said that it has identified “an internal systems issue” and is working to determine a fix. The site’s status page does say, it is “currently offline” and is working to identify and address the issue. One person commented on Down Detector, and said, “They [Reddit] just announced the site is down for maintenance, and it’s expected to be back up in 16 hours.”

This is not the first time Reddit has gone down in recent weeks as a similar outage occurred last month. At the time, the social media site wrote on Twitter that it had identified the outage and said it was due to “problems with APIs, commenting, and voting.”

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.