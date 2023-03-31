April Streaming: What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?

This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in April, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).

What’s new on Netflix?

What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually. Highlights in April include Sweet Tooth season two and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

What new movies are out on Netflix?

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now – April 5

Chupa – April 7

Oh Belinda – April 7

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing – April 12

Operation Nation – April 12

Seven Kings Must Die – April 14

Phenomena – April 14

Longest Third Date – April 18

Chimp Empire – April 19

One More Time – April 21

What new shows are out on Netflix?

War Sailor – April 2

Transatlantic – April 7

Thicker Than Water – April 7

Florida Man – April 13

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always – April 19

The Diplomat – April 20

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – April 20

Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – April 27

Welcome to Eden (Season 2) – TBA

What should I watch on Netflix?

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?

What’s new on Prime Video? Highlights include Three Thousand Years of Longing and TV series Citadel. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.

What new movies are out on Prime Video?

On a Wing and a Prayer – April 7

Three thousand Years of Longing – April 30

Paradise City – April 30

What new shows are out on Prime Video?

The Good Doctor (Season 5) – April 5

Dead Ringers (Season 1) – April 21

Dancing on the Grave – April 21

Wild Isles (Season 1) – April 21

Citadel – April 28

What should I watch on Prime Video?

What’s new on Disney+?

What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a mostly quiet April. Highlights include Peter Pan & Wendy and season five of Cake.

What new movies are out on Disney+?

Escaping the NIXVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter – April 7

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer – April 7

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story – April 7

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit – April 14

Peter Pan & Wendy – April 28

What new shows are out on Disney+?

Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) – April 1

The Company You Keep (Season 1) – April 5

The Lesson is Murder (Season 1) – April 5

The Good Mothers (Season 1) – April 5

History: The Interesting Bits (Season 1) – April 5

Kiff (Season 1) – April 5

Justified (Seasons 1 – 6) – April 12

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5) – April 12

Good Trouble (Season 5) – April 12

Cake (Season 5) – April 19

The 1619 Project (Season 1) – April 26

Sam A Saxon (Season 1) – April 26

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – April 26

Matildas: The World at Our Feet – April 26

What should I watch on Disney+?

What’s new on Binge?

What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a decent amount of it is nerdy. Highlights include season four of Barry, Moonage Daydream and Vengeance.

What new movies are out on Binge?

The Cover – April 3

The Cimarron Kid – April 4

The Year Of Fury – April 7

Moshi Monsters: The Movie – April 7

Tobruk – April 7

The Evil Twin – April 7

The Jackal – April 7

The Eiger Section – April 7

A Gathering of Eagles – April 8

For Whom The Bell Tolls – April 8

Nordic By Nature – April 8

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story – April 11

The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby – April 11

The Podcast Murders – April 12

Colette – April 12

The Eagle – April 13

Sins in the Suburbs – April 13

Vengeance – April 14

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge out of Water – April 15

The Nutcracker and the Magic Flute – April 15

Pleasantville – April 18

The Enforcer – April 21

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! – April 21

Torn Hearts – April 26

Unhuman – April 26

Save The Cinema – April 30

What new shows are out on Binge?

Law & Order (Season 5) – April 3

Spiral of Lies (Season 1) – April 3

Moonage Daydream – April 4

The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe (Season 2) – April 5

Cults and Extreme Belief (Season 1) – April 5

American Dynasty (Season 1) – April 5

The Turncoat (Season 1) – April 5

Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed – April 8

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! – April 11

EasyJet: Inside The Cockpit – April 13

My Daughter Joined A Cult (Season 1) – April 13

The SS, A Barbaric State – April 13

The Diplomat (Season 1) – April 14

Phenomenon – April 15

Barry (Season 4) – April 17

The Price of Glee (Season 1) – April 17

Empires of Stone (Season 1) – April 19

Massive Engineering Mistakes (Season 3) – April 19

Untold: The Railway Murders (Season 1) – April 20

Vikings: The True Story (Season 1) – April 20

Spectacular Earth (Season 1) – April 20

Paris Murders (Season 1) – April 24

The War: Australia’s Bike Killings – April 26

Inside Chernobyl With Ben Fogel – April 27

Teen Wolf (Seasons 3 – 4), April 28

FBI: Most Wanted – April 28

The Folk Years – Bob Dylan – April 29

What should I watch on Binge?

What’s new on Stan?

What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot for lovers of romance and drama, but not so much for the rest of us. Highlights for this month include The Portable Door and season two of From.

What new movies are out on Stan?

The Commuter – April 1

Lassie Come Home – April 2

My Little Pony: The Movie – April 2

The Art of War – April 2

The Kill List – April 4

Zog and the Flying Doctors – April 5

The Snail and the Whale – April 5

The Portable Door – April 7

The Animal – April 8

The Year of Fury – April 9

Willy’s Wonderland – April 9

The Taking Of Pelham 123 – April 10

Disturbing the Peace – April 11

The Biggest Little Farm – April 12

The Cover – April 12

Lucy the Human Chimp – April 13

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water – April 15

Black Hawk Down – April 15

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (Director’s Cut) – April 16

Nordic by Nature – April 19

Belushi – April 19

Vanguard – April 22

Underworld (2003) – April 22

Underworld Evolution – April 22

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans – April 22

Underworld: Awakening – April 22

Underworld: Blood Wars – April 22

She Dies Tomorrow – April 29

Don’t Be Bad – April 30

What new shows are out on Stan?

Line of Duty (Season 6) – April 4

Honour (Season 1) – April 20

From (Season 2) – April 24

What should I watch on Stan?

What’s new on Paramount+?

What’s new on Paramount+? The new streaming service only has a handful of things heading our way next month, but they’re all good.

What new movies and shows are out on Paramount+?

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies – April 7

Yonder – April 11

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead (Season 2) – April 21

Rugrats (Season 2) – April 22

Torn Hearts – April 26

Unhuman – April 26

What’s new on Shudder?

What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights this month include Evil Dead 2 and The Fog.

What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?

Evil Dead 2 – April 3

Slasher: Ripper – April 6

The Fog (1980) – April 10

Prince of Darkness – April 10

Kids Vs. Aliens – April 14

The Changeling – April 17

Silver Bullet – April 24

The Howling – April 24

The Boulet Brothers’ Halfway to Halloween TV Special – April 25

From Black – April 28

