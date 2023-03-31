April Streaming: What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Stan, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder

There are a tonne of streaming services available in Australia, too many you might argue. But what if there was the one place that could tell you what’s coming to each of them every month? That place is right here. Here you’ll find the answer to your (almost) most important questions: what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder?
This article will go into the new sci-fi, fantasy and horror TV show and movie releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff, as well as some miscellaneous stuff the crew at Gizmodo Australia are interested in) coming this month to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master list of the new TV shows and new movies hitting streaming services for each month (as we update this list once a month).
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder in Australia in April, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released. (Just a note, documentaries are bundled in with movies and miniseries with TV).
Table of Contents
What’s new on Netflix?
What’s new on Netflix? Quite a lot this month, actually. Highlights in April include Sweet Tooth season two and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.
What new movies are out on Netflix?
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now – April 5
- Chupa – April 7
- Oh Belinda – April 7
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing – April 12
- Operation Nation – April 12
- Seven Kings Must Die – April 14
- Phenomena – April 14
- Longest Third Date – April 18
- Chimp Empire – April 19
- One More Time – April 21
What new shows are out on Netflix?
- War Sailor – April 2
- Transatlantic – April 7
- Thicker Than Water – April 7
- Florida Man – April 13
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always – April 19
- The Diplomat – April 20
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – April 20
- Sweet Tooth (Season 2) – April 27
- Welcome to Eden (Season 2) – TBA
What should I watch on Netflix?
That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Netflix? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best TV shows on Netflix, the best sci-fi movies on Netflix and the best documentaries on Netflix.
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video?
What’s new on Prime Video? Highlights include Three Thousand Years of Longing and TV series Citadel. Beyond that, it’s a pretty quiet month on the Amazon streaming service.
What new movies are out on Prime Video?
- On a Wing and a Prayer – April 7
- Three thousand Years of Longing – April 30
- Paradise City – April 30
What new shows are out on Prime Video?
- The Good Doctor (Season 5) – April 5
- Dead Ringers (Season 1) – April 21
- Dancing on the Grave – April 21
- Wild Isles (Season 1) – April 21
- Citadel – April 28
What should I watch on Prime Video?
That’s what’s new, but what should you watch on Prime Video? Here are the best TV shows on Prime Video and the best sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Head over to Amazon Prime Video to sign up.
What’s new on Disney+?
What’s new on Disney+? Home to all things Star Wars and Marvel, Disney+ is having a mostly quiet April. Highlights include Peter Pan & Wendy and season five of Cake.
What new movies are out on Disney+?
- Escaping the NIXVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter – April 7
- Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer – April 7
- Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story – April 7
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit – April 14
- Peter Pan & Wendy – April 28
What new shows are out on Disney+?
- Tengoku-Daimakyo (Season 1) – April 1
- The Company You Keep (Season 1) – April 5
- The Lesson is Murder (Season 1) – April 5
- The Good Mothers (Season 1) – April 5
- History: The Interesting Bits (Season 1) – April 5
- Kiff (Season 1) – April 5
- Justified (Seasons 1 – 6) – April 12
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 5) – April 12
- Good Trouble (Season 5) – April 12
- Cake (Season 5) – April 19
- The 1619 Project (Season 1) – April 26
- Sam A Saxon (Season 1) – April 26
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – April 26
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet – April 26
What should I watch on Disney+?
That’s what’s new, but what should you watch on Disney+? Here are the best TV shows on Disney+ and the best sci-fi movies on Disney+. Head over to Disney+ to sign up.
What’s new on Binge?
What’s new on Binge? Australian-owned streaming service Binge has a lot to watch, and a decent amount of it is nerdy. Highlights include season four of Barry, Moonage Daydream and Vengeance.
What new movies are out on Binge?
- The Cover – April 3
- The Cimarron Kid – April 4
- The Year Of Fury – April 7
- Moshi Monsters: The Movie – April 7
- Tobruk – April 7
- The Evil Twin – April 7
- The Jackal – April 7
- The Eiger Section – April 7
- A Gathering of Eagles – April 8
- For Whom The Bell Tolls – April 8
- Nordic By Nature – April 8
- Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story – April 11
- The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby – April 11
- The Podcast Murders – April 12
- Colette – April 12
- The Eagle – April 13
- Sins in the Suburbs – April 13
- Vengeance – April 14
- The Spongebob Movie: Sponge out of Water – April 15
- The Nutcracker and the Magic Flute – April 15
- Pleasantville – April 18
- The Enforcer – April 21
- Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! – April 21
- Torn Hearts – April 26
- Unhuman – April 26
- Save The Cinema – April 30
What new shows are out on Binge?
- Law & Order (Season 5) – April 3
- Spiral of Lies (Season 1) – April 3
- Moonage Daydream – April 4
- The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe (Season 2) – April 5
- Cults and Extreme Belief (Season 1) – April 5
- American Dynasty (Season 1) – April 5
- The Turncoat (Season 1) – April 5
- Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed – April 8
- Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! – April 11
- EasyJet: Inside The Cockpit – April 13
- My Daughter Joined A Cult (Season 1) – April 13
- The SS, A Barbaric State – April 13
- The Diplomat (Season 1) – April 14
- Phenomenon – April 15
- Barry (Season 4) – April 17
- The Price of Glee (Season 1) – April 17
- Empires of Stone (Season 1) – April 19
- Massive Engineering Mistakes (Season 3) – April 19
- Untold: The Railway Murders (Season 1) – April 20
- Vikings: The True Story (Season 1) – April 20
- Spectacular Earth (Season 1) – April 20
- Paris Murders (Season 1) – April 24
- The War: Australia’s Bike Killings – April 26
- Inside Chernobyl With Ben Fogel – April 27
- Teen Wolf (Seasons 3 – 4), April 28
- FBI: Most Wanted – April 28
- The Folk Years – Bob Dylan – April 29
What should I watch on Binge?
That’s what’s new, but what should you watch on Binge? Here are the best TV shows on Binge and the best sci-fi movies on Binge. Head over to Binge to sign up.
What’s new on Stan?
What’s new on Stan? Another locally-owned streaming service, Stan is home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. There’s a lot for lovers of romance and drama, but not so much for the rest of us. Highlights for this month include The Portable Door and season two of From.
What new movies are out on Stan?
- The Commuter – April 1
- Lassie Come Home – April 2
- My Little Pony: The Movie – April 2
- The Art of War – April 2
- The Kill List – April 4
- Zog and the Flying Doctors – April 5
- The Snail and the Whale – April 5
- The Portable Door – April 7
- The Animal – April 8
- The Year of Fury – April 9
- Willy’s Wonderland – April 9
- The Taking Of Pelham 123 – April 10
- Disturbing the Peace – April 11
- The Biggest Little Farm – April 12
- The Cover – April 12
- Lucy the Human Chimp – April 13
- The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water – April 15
- Black Hawk Down – April 15
- Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (Director’s Cut) – April 16
- Nordic by Nature – April 19
- Belushi – April 19
- Vanguard – April 22
- Underworld (2003) – April 22
- Underworld Evolution – April 22
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans – April 22
- Underworld: Awakening – April 22
- Underworld: Blood Wars – April 22
- She Dies Tomorrow – April 29
- Don’t Be Bad – April 30
What new shows are out on Stan?
- Line of Duty (Season 6) – April 4
- Honour (Season 1) – April 20
- From (Season 2) – April 24
What should I watch on Stan?
That’s what’s new, but as for what to watch on Stan? We’ve put together our recommendations: the best sci-fi movies on Stan and the best documentaries you should watch on Stan. Head over to Stan to sign up.
What’s new on Paramount+?
What’s new on Paramount+? The new streaming service only has a handful of things heading our way next month, but they’re all good.
What new movies and shows are out on Paramount+?
- Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies – April 7
- Yonder – April 11
- Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butthead (Season 2) – April 21
- Rugrats (Season 2) – April 22
- Torn Hearts – April 26
- Unhuman – April 26
Head over to Paramount+ to sign up.
What’s new on Shudder?
What’s new on Shudder? Shudder is the home of all things creepy, spooky and ‘hell no’. Highlights this month include Evil Dead 2 and The Fog.
What new movies and TV shows are out on Shudder?
- Evil Dead 2 – April 3
- Slasher: Ripper – April 6
- The Fog (1980) – April 10
- Prince of Darkness – April 10
- Kids Vs. Aliens – April 14
- The Changeling – April 17
- Silver Bullet – April 24
- The Howling – April 24
- The Boulet Brothers’ Halfway to Halloween TV Special – April 25
- From Black – April 28
Head over to Shudder to sign up.
That’s everything new coming to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Stan, Paramount+ and Shudder this month, check back in late April and we’ll tell you what’s coming in May. If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. And over here you’ll find a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers. Want to cut down on your spending? Here’s the easiest way to unsubscribe from every major streaming service.
This article will be constantly updated.