So What Can ChatGPT-4 Do?

AI is all the rage at the moment, with Open AI’s ‘ChatGPT-3’ leading much of the hype – but ChatGPT-4 has just been revealed, bringing with it a slew of new upgrades.

Let’s talk about GPT-4 and how big of a deal it could be.

Announcing GPT-4, a large multimodal model, with our best-ever results on capabilities and alignment: https://t.co/TwLFssyALF pic.twitter.com/lYWwPjZbSg — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 14, 2023

What does ChatGPT-4 do?

ChatGPT-4 is Open AI’s most advanced AI to date, with a focus on word processing as prompted by text-based queries and visual inputs. The company claims that it surpasses the original ChatGPT “in its advanced reasoning capabilities”, according to the announcement page.

GPT-4 reportedly scores higher results in test exams than the original AI model did and, apparently, it now generates more accurate results by up to 40 per cent. That factor is quite important, considering that ChatGPT-3 has a bit of a habit of making things up.

Moreover, the new model is supposedly 82 per cent more likely to not respond to requests for disallowed content (such as prompts for hate speech) and it has apparently been designed with the help of 50 AI safety and security experts.

With the announcement of ChatGPT-4, Open AI has also revealed a bunch of applications that the model is being used in. This includes Duolingo (for AI-assisted language learning), Khan Academy (for AI-assisted tutoring and education assistance for teachers), Be My Eyes (to provide AI-powered context for photos), and the new Bing (for web browsing-related queries).

What is the difference between ChatGPT-3 and ChatGPT-4?

Put simply, GPT-4 is the newest version of Open AI’s text-based application, though it is noticeably more powerful than its predecessor, ChatGPT-3. As reported by Al Jazeera, GPT-4 is capable of processing up to 25,000 words, which is eight times as many as its predecessor. Prompts with greater nuance can now be understood with greater clarity.

It can also process images now and generate responses based on the submitted photos.

Pocket Lint reports that a feature that will allow ChatGPT to respond with videos or images is still in development, though, accuracy, safety and capacity for completing multiple tasks have been enhanced.

When is ChatGPT-4 coming out?

ChatGPT-4 is currently available to ChatGPT+ members, which costs $US22 per month (about $33 in Australia). It’s also available to app developers as an API.