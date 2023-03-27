We’re One Step Closer to AI Handling Zoom Meetings for Us

Zoom is introducing an Artificial Intelligence feature to its platform. The video conferencing platform is collaborating with OpenAI to create a feature that expands on its current Zoom IQ capabilities by “summarizing chat threads, organising ideas, drafting content for chats, emails, and whiteboard sessions, creating meeting agendas, and more,” Zoom said in its press release.

Zoom IQ was introduced as a “conversation intelligence software” to use Zoom meetings and customer interactions on the phone to predict revenue growth and enhance employee productivity.

The AI feature was designed to streamline the workflow process throughout the day to ensure employees don’t miss any information in meetings and to assist managers by creating question prompts based on the topic and discussion. Employees can also become overwhelmed by an influx in messaging on the platform, especially if they step away from the chat, which is where the AI tool comes in handy as it sums up what information may have been missed.

“At work, the little things add up to a lot of time and energy — the time it takes to compose an email, find the notes about a call you missed, or catch up on unread chats,” the press release says. “By expediting these smaller tasks, we gain more than just time. We unlock greater creativity and collaboration for ourselves and our teams.”

Zoom did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.

Zoom’s announcement comes as other tech industry leaders including Google and Microsoft race to embrace AI.

The video conferencing platform is rolling out the AI feature by invitation only to select customers in April. These customers will have access to Zoom IQ’s chat compose and email compose and added that the meeting summary features will be available to users on a broad level but did not provide further information explaining who would have access.

Other added features include Calendar and Mail apps which allow users to access both from within the Zoom app and provide access to third-party calendars.

“Zoom has long built AI solutions into our products to empower customers to be more productive,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, told Globe Newswire. “We are excited to bring many more capabilities with new large language models. Our unique approach to AI will give customers the flexibility they want and help significantly improve collaboration and customer relations.”